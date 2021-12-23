ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The SEC updates policies on interrupted basketball games due to COVID-19

By Jake Thompson about 6 hours
Photo: Stacy Revere via Getty Images

COVID-19 is back affecting the sports world with the Omicron variant surging across the country and on Thursday the SEC announced new policies for the basketball season.

The changes deal with any men’s or women’s games that could be interrupted due to COVID-19 outbreak within their programs and how cancellations, postponements and rescheduling would go with conference play beginning next week.

The revisions are to the SEC’s interrupted game procedures announced in August, which called for games to be forfeited and a loss assigned to any team unable to play.

Roster minimums for competition were also established with the revised policies. An SEC men’s or women’s team will be required to play if it has at least seven scholarship players and one countable coaching staff member available to participate.

The impacted school has the option to play the game with fewer than the seven players and one countable coach, if it elects to do so. Otherwise the game will be rescheduled or declared a no contest based on approval from SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey.

“As we have done since the onset of the pandemic, we continue to evaluate our policies and procedures related to COVID-19 based on the most current information,” Sankey said in a statement. “Circumstances have clearly changed since our interrupted game policy was implemented in August and this updated policy is intended to support healthy, fair and equitable competition.”

If a school believes there are other compelling circumstances that warrant a game’s delay, the school may request postponement of the game. The school is required to present the reasons it believes the game should be postponed, including all relevant data — including the total number of players not available to participate due to isolation, quarantine and injury.

The league office will make the final determination to postpone a game and the SEC’s statement also said it will review interrupted game policies for other conference sports as appropriate.

If a game is postponed, efforts will be made to reschedule it. If a game cannot be rescheduled, Sankey will cancel the game and be recorded as a no contest.

Both of the Ole Miss basketball programs are fully vaccinated. The women’s team reached full vaccination status days before the season started.

College basketball has seen numerous games cancelled across the country over the last week due to the Omicron variant, but neither Rebel team experienced that issue during non-conference play.

The men open conference play on Wednesday at 4 p.m. CT against Florida while the women host Arkansas next Thursday at 6 p.m. CT.

