ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

We speak out about the new Vegan speakeasy in town!

By Emilia Whitehead
The Tab
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you haven’t heard, there’s a new Vegan restaurant in town and I was (and still am) so excited for it! The Tipsy Vegan opened in October and, when my mum visited in a very slow week 6, we decided to try it out. This is the restaurant’s second branch, the...

thetab.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

9 best vegan cheeses for pizza, pasta, toasties and more

How many times have you heard someone say they could not possibly go vegan because they love cheese too much? We imagine dozens.There was a time when those people could have been excused. Makers of plant-based cheese alternatives have taken a while to perfect their wares, which were not always the most appetising to eat. But now vegan cheese lovers are spoilt for choice.Today, countless brands offer cruelty-free fromage of all varieties imaginable. You can find cheddar, smoked, chilli, spreadable, grated, sliced and blue alternatives even in standard supermarkets.Until recently, most vegan cheeses available on the high street were made...
FOOD & DRINKS
ComicBook

Olive Garden Might Be Removing This Staple From the Menu and Fans Won't Be Happy

In the landscape of popular restaurant chains, Olive Garden has always held a unique place in people's hearts. The establishment has been delivering its take on Italian cuisine for several decades now, and has developed a reputation that when people dine at the restaurant, they're "family." Unfortunately, it seems like one aspect of that family-centric experience might soon be going away for good. According to a new report from Business Insider, Olive Garden might soon be permanently doing away with its Never Ending Pasta Bowl promotion. The deal has not been in place at Olive Garden restaurants since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and apparently, the financial risk of the deal might not be worthwhile, as the company has had improved sales compared to the last time the deal was in place.
RESTAURANTS
99.9 KTDY

Two Easy Christmas Casserole Recipes That Will Impress Family

The two most stressful meals every year for me are Thanksgiving dinner and Christmas Dinner. It is a lot when you host a holiday in general but then you want to make sure that you have everything people are expecting you to have, which leads a lot of people to overcook. By overcooking people, mainly I am talking about myself here, tend to stress themselves out and no one needs that during the busiest time of the year.
RECIPES
The Independent

How to make Bubble and Squeak with your Christmas leftovers

If you’ve spent hours sweating away in the kitchen on Christmas Day, then there’s no better Boxing Day meal than Bubble and Squeak.The traditional British dish has been around since the 18th century when it mainly consisted of fried meat and cabbage, though nowadays the meal includes almost anything and everything leftover from dinner - as well as an egg thrown in for good measure.According to the Oxford English Dictionary, the rather peculiar name comes from the sounds made by the meat and as they are fried.Lucky for you, the dish is very quick and simple to whip up (even with...
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Good Food#Restaurant#Alcohol#Food Drink#Pisco#Mexican#Korean
Mashed

This Famous Russian Dessert Turns Apples Into Marshmallows

Despite their freshness and nutritional benefits, whole fruits can have a tough time competing with fruit-forward candy and other sweets. After all, who would choose to eat a whole apple or banana when they could instead enjoy the fruits chopped up into delicious and sugary desserts, like apple pie or banana pudding? Another example of a fruity dessert sounding much more tempting than the fruit itself: pastila, a traditional Russian snack that Atlas Obscura describes as apple-flavored marshmallow.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Independent

The best wine deals for January 2022: Sip and save on bottles of red, rosé and white

Whether it’s red, white or rosé, cosying up with a glass of wine is the perfect way to settle in for the winter.Wine is also a timeless gift to give, especially when visiting friends and family for the impending new year or any upcoming birthdays or anniversaries. So, whether trying new wines has become a hobby, the bottle rack needs a restock, or you’re entertaining guests, we’ve found plenty of deals worth snapping up.From supermarkets to specialist retailers, we’ve handpicked the best bargains across both bottles and cases of red, rosé and white wines.As the nights draw in, why not...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Greyson F

Popular Italian Restaurant Forced to Close

The city of Phoenix has lost another longer-standing restaurant. The Strand Urban Italian, which was located in the heart of downtown Phoenix, will close its doors for the Christmas holiday for good. Its last day of business is Thursday, December 23, and it will serve customers for this final day from 11 AM until 8 PM.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
FIRST For Women

Never Feed Your Dog These Foods, No Matter How Much They Beg

Breakfast, lunch, and dinner, there’s one constant at all my meals: My dog giving me the cutest, saddest puppy dog eyes, begging for a bite. No matter what I’m eating, he wants some! I admit, I do tend to sneak him a taste more often than not, but I’m meticulous about always making sure it’s a safe food for him to eat. Now that it’s almost Christmas, I know he’s going to want to try all the delicious-smelling holiday treats we’re making — and I’m guessing your dog will feel the same way.
PETS
TODAY.com

Vanessa Lachey makes this breakfast casserole every Christmas morning

It's amazing how many ways there are to transform a humble can of biscuit dough into delicious culinary creations. Television host and actress Vanessa Lachey is joining TODAY to share a few of her favorite biscuit-based recipes from her cookbook, "Life from Scratch: Family Traditions That Start with You." She shows us how to make sweet cinnamon monkey bread with raisins and a sausage, egg and cheese brunch casserole.
RECIPES
Simplemost

This 5-Ingredient Ground Beef Casserole Is A Weeknight Classic

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. As the holiday season truly gets underway, most of us are spread thin on...
RECIPES
kidsactivitiesblog.com

What Is The ‘4 Gift Rule’ Everyone Is Talking About?

Christmas is nearing and that means holiday shopping is in full swing. With that being said, you might have seen people on social media talking about the ‘4 Gift Rule‘ and it may have peaked your interest. While the 4 Gift Rule isn’t for everyone, it truly is...
RELATIONSHIPS
MedicineNet.com

What Happens If You Drink a Lot of Cranberry Juice? Side Effects

Although cranberry juice is safe to consume in moderation, drinking too much can cause side effects such as upset stomach, diarrhea, and blood sugar spikes. In the past, it was believed that cranberry juice can slow the growth of bacteria and therefore is useful in treating urinary tract infections. However, recent studies have shown that although cranberry juice may help prevent bacteria from sticking to the urinary tract wall, it doesn’t do enough to make a significant difference.
FOOD & DRINKS
thebeet.com

This New Super Cheesy Vegan Brie Sold Out in 24 Hours: Here’s Where to Get It

New food tech company Future of Cheese just released a vegan Ripened Brie that sold out within 24 hours of its pre-sale launch. The Canadian company developed a cashew-based brie alternative that accurately replicates the taste and texture of the beloved soft cheese. The new ripened brie alternative features a creamy texture complete with a ripe rind reminiscent of traditional dairy-based counterparts, naturally aged to produce similar qualities to animal-based brie.
FOOD & DRINKS
CBS Pittsburgh

KD Sunday Spotlight: Scent With Love Uses Donated Flowers To Bring Joy To Others

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s common to see rows and rows of flowers at weddings, events and grocery stores. Well one local organization won’t let those beautiful bouquets go to waste. This week, we’re shining a light on this blooming non-profit that repurposes flowers to those who could use a smile. It’s called Scent with Love. President Ellen Gaus says the organization collects flower donations from weddings, events and grocery stores like Trader Joe’s. Then they deliver the flowers to those who could use a smile. Some organizations they have donated flowers to include Eden’s Farm, Hillman Cancer Center, the Ronald McDonald house, Harbour Senior Living, and dozens of other nursing homes, hospitals and non-profit organizations. For more information to volunteer, donate or suggest places to donate, contact Ellen at swlflowers@gmail.com or go to Scent with Love’s Facebook page.
CHARITIES
The Tab

How to have the best Christmas in your uni flat

Whilst the majority of us are currently in the process of going home for Christmas, some of us are staying at uni – probably a smart move if you actually want to meet your deadlines. Whether you’re isolating and stuck in Newcastle or you’ve chosen to stay in the...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy