This year was not a good one for big wins. But it may go down in history as a critical turning point for our national transportation future. As quarantine orders ebbed, drivers returned to the road en masse and the newly-inaugurated Biden administration stepped onto center stage, conversations about what a sustainable America might look like immediately began to shift, particularly on our roads and transit routes. That pendulum might not have swung as far as some might have hoped, but there’s no doubt that the post-Trump debate over what’s possible for people who bike, walk, roll and take transit has taken on a new tone, particularly in light of how many of the most radical transportation changes of the early Covid era proved to be more than passing trends.

TRAFFIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO