ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Italy reports 168 coronavirus deaths on Thursday, 44,595 new cases

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

MILAN, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Italy reported 168 coronavirus-related deaths on Thursday against 146 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 44,595 from 36,293, hitting a record high.

Italy has registered 136,245 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth-highest in the world. The country has reported 5.52 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 8,722 on Thursday, up from 8,544 a day earlier.

There were 93 new admissions to intensive care units, up from 92 on Wednesday. The total number of intensive care patients increased to 1,023 from a previous 1,010.

Some 901,450 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 779,303, the health ministry said. (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro; editing by Andrea Mandalà)

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Scientist who warned the world of Omicron variant says China's 'Zero Covid' policy WON'T WORK against super-transmissible mutant strain as city of 13 million is locked down

The scientist who warned the world about the Omicron Covid-19 variant has told China its 'Zero Covid' police won't work against the super-transmissible mutant variant. The Chinese city of Xi'an's 13 million residents were ordered on Thursday into a draconian stay-at-home lockdown because of 250 cases. It means all households...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Omicron: Half of all people experiencing cold-like symptoms likely to have Covid, say UK researchers

Half of all the people with cold-like symptoms in the UK are likely to have symptomatic Covid-19 infections and not just a “harmless cold,” suggested a new analysis. The finding comes as Covid cases in the country have continued to skyrocket, with a record daily surge of 119,789 cases reported on Thursday, fuelled by the Omicron variant.Scientists behind the ZOE symptom study app in the UK made the findings based on data from 64,119 recent swab tests done in the two weeks up to 20 December.They compared the number of new cases of a cold-like illness to the number of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italy#Milan#The Health Ministry
Reuters

British government says no new COVID curbs for England in 2021

LONDON, Dec 27 (Reuters) - England will not get any new COVID-19 restrictions before the end of 2021, British health minister Sajid Javid said on Monday, as the government awaits more evidence on whether the health service can cope with high infection rates. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson continues to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Australia's most populous state reports 1st omicron death

Australia’s New South Wales state reported more than 6,000 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and confirmed its first death from the omicron variant.The fatal case was identified as a man in his 80s who was infected at an aged care facility in western Sydney He was fully vaccinated but had underlying health conditions.New South Wales, the country's most populous state, reported 6,324 new infections Monday, a fall of 70 from the record number a day before. There were 524 people in hospitals, including 55 in intensive care.New measures came into force in New South Wales on Monday, including...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

UK Covid guidance ‘urgently needs update’ as half of new cases have cold-like symptoms

More than half of people experiencing cold-like symptoms have Covid, a new study has found, as a top scientist urged the government to update guidance “urgently”. A new ZOE Covid study found that half of those with a sore throat, runny nose and a headache are likely to have the virus derived from the milder Omicron variant.Professor Tim Spector, lead scientist on the ZOE Covid study app, said government guidance on symptoms needs to be changed urgently to help “save lives”.The study, which collected data based on app users’ reports of coronavirus, found a 66 per cent increase...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Brazil reports 86 COVID-19 deaths on Monday

RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Brazil registered 86 COVID-19 deaths on Monday and 6,840 additional cases, according to data released by the nation’s Health Ministry, although the statistics were incomplete as two of Brazil’s 27 federative units failed to provide updated information. The South American country...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Paraguay confirms first cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus

ASUNCION, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Paraguay has confirmed its first three cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, its Health Ministry said on Monday, adding that the cases were detected in people who had traveled outside the country this month. The patients were quarantined and ministry official Sandra Irala...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Australian state reports two-day record Covid case surge: ‘We’re all going to get Omicron’

Australia’s most populous state New South Wales has reported a record number of new Covid cases during the weekend amid the spread of the highly contagious Omicron variant of the coronavirus.Cases in the state have surged over the last two weeks. The state on Sunday reported 6,394 new infections, an increase from the 6,288 cases reported on Saturday.Over 70 per cent of the cases in some Australian states are related to the Omicron variant. New South Wales, however, does not routinely carry out genome testing to identify the variant, reports said. State health minister Brad Hazzard has indicated that Omicron...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Ireland braced for high Covid-19 cases in coming days

Health officials in Ireland are expecting large Covid-19 case numbers to be reported over the coming days.Testing centres across Ireland fully reopened after some were closed or scaled back over the Christmas period.The HSE has also fully reopened vaccination centres.A further 6,735 cases of Covid-19 were reported in Ireland on Monday.The latest figures show that 461 Covid-19 patients are in hospital, 91 of whom are in intensive care.The overall positivity rate, among all swabs taken, was nearly 50%.In anticipation of large volumes of case numbers over the coming period the daily case number announced will be based on positive SARS-CoV-2...
WORLD
Reuters

Spain's COVID-19 infections soar after Christmas

MADRID, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Spain's coronavirus infection rate exceeded 1,000 cases per 100,000 people for the first time on Monday, stoked by the fast-spreading Omicron variant, although hospitals were under much less strain than in previous waves of the pandemic. The rate, measured over the preceding 14 days, rose...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Boston

Massachusetts Approaches 1 Million Coronavirus Cases

BOSTON (CBS) — Massachusetts is approaching one million coronavirus cases recorded since the start of the pandemic. On Friday, there was a total of 980,055 confirmed cases in the state. With the Omicron variant, Massachusetts has seen a surge in cases recently. Friday marked the third consecutive day that a record was set for most cases in a single day in the state. It is also the first time the state has reported more than 10,000 cases for a single day. The seven-day weighted average of positive tests is 8.32%. Three hundred Massachusetts National Guard members began training on Monday to help take some of the burden off health care workers.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

French PM to announce new COVID-19 measures at 1915 CET

PARIS, Dec 27 (Reuters) - French Prime Minister Jean Castex and Health Minister Olivier Veran will give details on new measures in the fight against the COVID-19 epidemic at a news conference at 1915 CET (1815 GMT), Castex's office said on Monday. On Saturday, France registered a new daily high...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Live Updates: Israel trials 4th dose of COVID-19 vaccine

JERUSALEM — Israel has begun trials of a fourth dose of coronavirus vaccine in what is believed to be the first study of its kind.The trial began at Sheba Medical Center, outside Tel Aviv with 150 medical personnel who received a booster dose in August receiving a fourth shot of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine. The staff receiving the additional dose were tested and found to have low antibody levels.The trial came as Israeli officials have considered rolling out a second tranche of booster shots to its population as the country grapples with rising infections with the new omicron variant.Prof....
WORLD
Reuters

Reuters

256K+
Followers
259K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy