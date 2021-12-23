Italy reports 168 coronavirus deaths on Thursday, 44,595 new cases

MILAN, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Italy reported 168 coronavirus-related deaths on Thursday against 146 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 44,595 from 36,293, hitting a record high.

Italy has registered 136,245 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth-highest in the world. The country has reported 5.52 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 8,722 on Thursday, up from 8,544 a day earlier.

There were 93 new admissions to intensive care units, up from 92 on Wednesday. The total number of intensive care patients increased to 1,023 from a previous 1,010.

Some 901,450 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 779,303, the health ministry said. (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro; editing by Andrea Mandalà)