Sundance Film Festival Will Require Booster Shots For Attendance

By Marisa Dellatto
 4 days ago
Sundance Film Festival announced Thursday that all participants who are eligible to receive their booster shots are required to do so in order to attend the event next month, as omicron also led some award ceremonies to cancel their in-person events, leaving the entertainment industry’s return to normalcy in...

94.3 Lite FM

Poughkeepsie Film Selected for Sundance Film Festival

The fact that so many movies and television shows are being filmed here in the Hudson Valley is already a reason for us to be proud. But when one of those movies gets selected to be part of one the most prestigious film festivals in the world, that’s a reason to be even more proud. Right now, we Hudson Valley residents can be even more proud.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
filmneweurope.com

FESTIVALS: Films from FNE Partner Countries Selected for Sundance FF 2022

PARK CITY: The Hungarian feature film Gentle by László Csuja and Anna Nemes, and Romanian short film Love Stories on the Move by Carina-Gabriela Dașoveanu have been selected to compete at the Sundance Film Festival, whose hybrid 45th edition will take place in person and online 20-30 January 2022.
Syracuse.com

Watch out: CNY screenwriter’s movie enters Sundance Film Festival competition

Central New York screenwriter Zack Ford’s new movie, “Watcher,” has officially entered the U.S. Dramatic Competition at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival. The film will premiere at Sundance in January and compete with upcoming films starring big names like John Boyega (”892″), Dakota Johnson (”Cha Cha Real Smooth”), Karen Gillan (”Dual”), Regina Hall (”Master”), Michelle Monaghan (”Nanny”) and Keke Palmer (”Alice”).
Marietta Daily Journal

Sundance Film Festival reacts to Omicron with health policy updates

Boosters will be required for attendees at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival, in one of several policy updates to the health and safety measures for the event's in-person component. The festival had recently announced the majority of the 2022 program, with in-person events scheduled to run in Utah from January 20-30.
lawrencekstimes.com

Lineup announced for Sundance Film Festival screenings in Lawrence

The Sundance Film Festival and Wichita’s mama.film will bring world premieres of comedies, period pieces, dramas and documentaries to Liberty Hall next month as part of the Sundance Satellite Screen program. Running Jan. 28-30, Lawrence is one of only seven locations nationwide selected as part of the program, which...
LAWRENCE, KS
Variety

Oscars Predictions: Best Production Design – ‘Dune’s’ Overdue Artisan Takes On Former Winners Behind ‘The Power of the Dog’ and ‘West Side Story’

Variety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies from film awards editor Clayton Davis. Following history, buzz, news, reviews and sources, the Oscar and Emmy predictions are updated regularly with the current year's list of contenders in all categories. Variety's Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of four phases, running all year long: Draft, Pre-Season, Regular Season and Post Season. The eligibility calendar and dates of awards will determine how long each phase lasts and is subject to change. To see all the latest predictions, of all the categories, in one place, visit THE...
AFP

'Dallas Buyers Club' director Jean-Marc Vallee dies at 58

Award-winning Canadian filmmaker Jean-Marc Vallee has died at age 58, his publicist announced, shocking the industry and admirers who hailed him on Monday as a creative force. "Jean-Marc Vallee was a brilliant, fiercely dedicated filmmaker," the company said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.
Deadline

2021 Film Festival Gallery: Spike Lee’s Cannes Gaffe, Julia Ducournau’s Historic Triumph & ‘Belfast’ Tops TIFF

Despite the continuing challenges of the pandemic, it was a year of highlights from film festivals around the world. Who could forget Spike Lee’s now-infamous moment when he accidentally revealed this year’s Cannes Palme d’Or winner early after a translation mix-up? How about Titane director Julia Ducournau making history as the first woman to win the top Cannes prize solo? (Jane Campion, the only other female director to win the Palme, shared her prize with Chen Kaige in 1993.) Once again, Covid reared its ugly head, disrupting events throughout the year. Some fests were forced to go entirely online, while others held physical editions but were limited in their ability to invite talent due to travel restrictions. Cannes remained steadfast in its determination to hold an in-person event, eventually taking place in July. Considering the circumstances, proceedings ran impressively smoothly, even if the saliva-based daily Covid testing was off-putting for some. Venice and Toronto were also held physically, albeit with smaller attendances than usual, setting the stage for the awards race that is raging now. Click on the photo at the top of this post to scroll through the gallery. Here’s to a 2022 packed with more film festival thrills and spills.
Wichita Eagle

Sundance Film Festival 2022 comes to Kansas for satellite screenings

Kansas again will be a part of the Sundance Film Festival. Last year, Wichitan Lela Meadow-Conner’s mama.film organization was one of a few venues chosen nationwide for satellite screenings of some films presented in the then-mostly virtual festival. Now mama.film and the Sundance Film Festival are partnering again to...
KANSAS STATE
Variety

Oscars Predictions: Best Animated Feature – Did ‘Raya and the Last Dragon’ Cement Its Spot After Leading the Annie Noms?

Variety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies from film awards editor Clayton Davis. Following history, buzz, news, reviews and sources, the Oscar and Emmy predictions are updated regularly with the current year's list of contenders in all categories. Variety's Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of four phases, running all year long: Draft, Pre-Season, Regular Season and Post Season. The eligibility calendar and dates of awards will determine how long each phase lasts and is subject to change. To see all the latest predictions, of all the categories, in one place, visit THE...
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
