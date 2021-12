“It broke my heart every single day,” she says. And that’s not the only thing it broke. By now it’s been five long and difficult years, and the fear of losing their son left Sara’s husband broken, in every sense of the word. Sara admits that she is now essentially a single mother, with the weight of the world to carry on her shoulders- Her son’s sickness, the responsibility of taking care of the rest of the family, and now, something she doesn’t know if she has the strength to handle on her own- Nesanel’s condition has taken a terrifying turn for the worse, and the treatment that his little life depends on costs an exorbitant price.

