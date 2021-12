Retro sci-fi co-op shooter, The Anacrusis, will be released in early access and on Xbox Game Pass this January. As announced on Twitter, The Anacrusis will begin life in early access on January 13. As well as arriving on the likes of Steam and the Epic Games Store, the futuristic shooter will also be available to players subscribed to Xbox Game Pass, meaning that if you've signed up to the service you'll be able to play the game at no additional cost.

