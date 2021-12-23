Linchris Acquires the Anchor In Hotel in Hyannis, MA
5 days ago
PLYMOUTH, MA – December 23, 2021 – Linchris Hotel Corporation, today announced the acquisition of the Anchor In in Hyannis, MA. Overlooking Hyannis Inner Harbor, the hotel operates year-round and is located in the heart of this well-known tourist destination and a 3-minute walk from the Steamship...
BOSTON (CBS) — An opening date has been set for Fenway Park to start hosting a COVID vaccine and booster clinic, and the Baker Administration has announced other state-sponsored vaccine sites in Eastern Massachusetts to make it easier for residents to get shots amid an Omicron-driven COVID-19 surge.
Fenway will open its clinic on Jan. 6, with the capacity to deliver 1,300 shots per day. Appointments can be made at vaxfinder.mass.gov, but walk-ins are also accepted.
All sites are offering primary vaccines for anyone 5 years old and up, plus booster shots. Combined, the newly announced sites will be able to offer an additional 3,000 COVID vaccines and boosters per day.
The other new state-backed locations are:
Roxbury: Melnea Cass Recreation Complex, and Whittier Street Health Care Center
Lynn: North Shore Community College
Taunton: Taunton COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic at 2005 Bay Street
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The line around ZZQ Texas Craft Barbeque wrapped around the side of the building, but nobody was welcome inside as the business closed their doors due to a positive COVID-19 case in their staff. ZZQ announced on Facebook they would be closing their doors from December...
Space is always at a premium in Northern Virginia, but at least the farther out you get, the more you can snag for yourself–relatively. This Leesburg home might set you back a bit, but with expansive semi-open concepts and verdant lawns, you’ll be making the most of your dollar in the heated competition for land in NoVA.
AVON, CO – December 22, 2021 –The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa Avon, Vail Valley is pleased to announce that Lauren Warkentin has been named Spa Director at its award-winning Spa Anjali. The resort has also promoted Chad Armijo to serve as Club Director at The Athletic Club...
Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Absolutely No Expense Spared,First Class Workmanship & Materials,Unbelievable Attention To Every Imaginable Detail, Over The Top Brick Mediterranean Style Three Bedroom,Four Bathroom House That
BETHESDA, MD – December 21, 2021 – Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: HST), the nation’s largest lodging real estate investment trust (the “Company”), today announced that it has acquired the fee simple interest in The Alida, Savannah, a 173-room boutique hotel, for approximately $103 million in cash.
Tis the Season to help our brothers & sisters experiencing homelessness in the city of Brockton. Join us for the City of Champions / 24 Hr. Power Inc. “Backpacks & Blankets Event”. Decorate blankets! Stuff backpacks! Start your holiday vacation giving back! For more info call Susie Lordi NOW (781) 789 2724.
HYANNIS – A rollover crash was reported in Hyannis shortly before 11:30 AM. The crash happened on Falmouth Road (Route 28) at Walton Avenue. Traffic was tied up in the area.. Luckily no serious injuries were reported. Barnstable Police are investigating the crash. Cape Wide News was created in...
Shelburne’s Days Inn to continue operating as hotel, transformation of Harbor Place into permanent housing proposed. Vermont Business Magazine The Champlain Housing Trust announced it has purchased the Days Inn in Shelburne, it’s second major acquisition in December and eighth lodging establishment it has purchased since 2013. These properties, spread across six municipalities in Chittenden County, are serving a variety of purposes ranging from a facility for people escaping domestic violence, to the State’s COVID-19 isolation motel, to permanent housing with resident services.
HYANNIS – A traffic crash in Hyannis sent two people to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. The crash happened sometime after 8:30 PM on Barnstable Road by the Cumberland Farms store. Ambulances from Hyannis and Yarmouth transported the victims to Cape Cod Hospital. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.
A more than century-old, iconic home in Montecito, California, that was once home to singer, actress and activist Lena Horne, has come onto the market for $8.5 million. Known as “El Molino Estate” (Spanish for “The Mill”), the property was built in 1893 as an olive crushing mill to produce olive oil and other olive oil products, according to the listing with Maureen McDermut and Maureen Martinez of Sotheby’s International Realty, posted Wednesday.
The Arora Group has completed the purchase of the five-star 228 room Luton Hoo Hotel, Golf & Spa from Elite Hotels. Approximately 50 minutes’ drive from central London and a few minutes’ drive from the M1 motorway, the estate is set in over 1,000 acres of parkland, woods and lakes.
Town Hall and Main Street regulars now have even more choices for their morning coffee: oat, soy, hemp or almond milk, or a Massachusetts-made kombucha instead. The former Rendezvous set has migrated east to Bread & Roses Bookshop and Café, located at 302 Main St., a block from the Transportation Center and open daily 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Anchor Realty in Oak Bluffs is offering free coats for Islanders in need. Their coats, weather permitting, hang outside of their office building for anyone to take. They have a number of sizes, from children to adults. Lisa Lucier, the owner of Anchor Realty, said the coat giveaway will go on through February. She added the company’s giveaway started around four years ago. Lucier and her agents went through their closets for extra coats to donate.
