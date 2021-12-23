Linchris Acquires the Anchor In Hotel in Hyannis, MA

BOSTON (CBS) — An opening date has been set for Fenway Park to start hosting a COVID vaccine and booster clinic, and the Baker Administration has announced other state-sponsored vaccine sites in Eastern Massachusetts to make it easier for residents to get shots amid an Omicron-driven COVID-19 surge. Fenway will open its clinic on Jan. 6, with the capacity to deliver 1,300 shots per day. Appointments can be made at vaxfinder.mass.gov, but walk-ins are also accepted. All sites are offering primary vaccines for anyone 5 years old and up, plus booster shots. Combined, the newly announced sites will be able to offer an additional 3,000 COVID vaccines and boosters per day. The other new state-backed locations are: Roxbury: Melnea Cass Recreation Complex, and Whittier Street Health Care Center Lynn: North Shore Community College Taunton: Taunton COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic at 2005 Bay Street

