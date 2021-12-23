Leo: July 23-Aug. 22

With much adieu, fanfare and accolades, enter Leos. Been waiting patiently for some stage time?! Well, now is a great moment to take back any limelight you may have lent out to others, loving Lions! But purring loudly gets the best attention; not the pouncing on people with your claws out and scratching up the furniture, no matter how playful you think you can be. Toward the end of the month, you should be ready to go back out and roar with more authority. Shine on Leos, shine on!

Earthy Virgos, have you been busier than usual, making your lists and checking them twice and even thrice? If they haven’t been nice, weeks ahead are generally good for you as the Sun is shining and supporting the more grounded traits of your sign. Rather than the more usual, “Why-oh-why?” you should be more about, “Why-the-hell-not?” You Virgos do know how to wear Venus energy well. If you are a more conservative native of Virgo, do something on impulse. If you are a more liberal member of the sign take it up a notch to, dare I say, ‘radical’. When you do, there may even be a doorway that opens to something totally unexpected in the larger scheme at the Aquarian Sun shift.

Decisions, decisions the bane of the Libran existence. Oh, why must you have to decide anything? You may feel that your social life is too legit, to have to commit—to anyone or anything. Remember, if you have asked for too many extensions or the cause of delays, the bill still always comes due at some point; this applies even to love. You will have to start paying off some of the interest now. Use the rest of December to draw up a real plan, with real goals and real deadlines. Luckily you are a child of Air, and you can change things swiftly when pressed to do so. Make a few resolutions, and with some balanced willpower, you will be able to keep them.

You may be a bit less notoriously Scorpionic and a bit more ironic over the next few weeks. Like a cat meowing at the screen door; do you want inside or outside? Since you probably already have someone holding the door open for you, either way things will line up for you nicely in some attractive ways. At the New Year party, you might want to make it a 3-4 day event. Toward the changing of the signs into Aquarius and the end of the month, you may want to find some extra fun private reasons to play the indoor cat. Remember to shut the door behind you. In your special case, a ‘good bedfellow’ might make an easy business partner as well.

Sagittarius: Nov. 22-Dec. 21

Your noble quest, dear Sagittarians, is simple, don’t get distracted! The watchword right now for you is ‘opportunity’; of which you should have many. If your mind has been on fire lately (and it probably has), January just after the holiday celebrations have waned is a good time to ground that mind-fire in something substantive. Get creative! Communicate, disseminate, educate, illustrate, cultivate don’t hesitate. You may feel extra generous but it’s not a good time to spend unwisely. There is really no need for luxuries, even though you may feel some inclination to excess, nature provides its beauties in abundance. Move your equine legs; run, work and as always—dance!