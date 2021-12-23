Karl Rove: Far-left lawmakers want to ignore Constitution

Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., sounded off against the "corrupt" media following the dramatic downfall of CNN anchor Chris Cuomo. "I think that what was going on- not just between him and his brother, but obviously some of the stuff that's been come to light at CNN is very, very serious," Donalds told Fox News. "This is the problem with where the American people have [felt] that journalism and at the quote-unquote ‘free press’ only is on one side of the aisle. And when you have these stories come out about how he's literally trying to manage Andrew Cuomo's political issues, and I'm putting it mildly, by using his position at CNN when he's supposed to be actually bringing the news to the American people. No matter how it comes out, that's his job. Yeah, he should have been removed."

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO