Congress & Courts

Karl Rove: Far-left lawmakers want to ignore Constitution

By The Journal Editorial Report
Fox News
 4 days ago

Tampa Bay Times

Am I naïve to think Senators Manchin and Sinema are doing what they think is right? | Letters

Democrats try to ‘build back’ after Manchin tanks $2 trillion bill | Dec. 21. How come Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, etc., are standing up for the poor and preparing America for the future when they fight for their beliefs in Congress, but Joe Manchin and Krysten Sinema are blinkered conservatives and disloyal to their party when they adamantly stick by what they think is best for the country? Maybe they’re all doing what they believe is right, they just disagree. Yeah, I’m hopelessly naïve, I know.
Fox News

Growing number of Republican lawmakers beckon Manchin to switch parties: ‘We’d welcome him’

A growing roster of Republican lawmakers are encouraging Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., to consider crossing the aisle permanently to join the GOP. Some left-wing Democrats are imploring the moderate Manchin to leave the party following his opposition to President Biden's $1.8 trillion Build Back Better spending package, but the senator has not publicly expressed an intention of defecting.
Fox News

Ted Cruz says he is leading effort to 'stop every dumb--- thing' Biden, Democrat leaders are doing

PHOENIX, Ariz. – Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, Monday deployed some colorful language to describe the work of President Biden and Democratic leaders. Asked during his appearance at Turning Point USA's AmericaFest here what he is doing to help Republicans get elected across the country ahead of the 2022 midterms, Cruz said: "There are really three things I'm focused on right now in the Senate. Number one is leading the fight stop every dumb--- thing Biden and Pelosi and Schumer are doing."
Fox News

Ted Cruz warns Dem nastiness towards Manchin could backfire: 'We would welcome him' into the Republican Party

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, hailed his Democratic colleague Joe Manchin, W. Va., following his shocking declaration he could not support Build Back Better. "I think Joe's decision was the right decision. I think it's a really big deal," Cruz told Fox News on Monday at Turning Point USA's AmericaFest in Phoenix. "The Build Back Broke Bill was a disaster. It was a train wreck. It was Bernie Sanders' socialist budget. It was trillions in new spending, trillions in new debt, trillions in new taxes, it would have driven inflation through the roof. We've already got inflation exploding across the country. And it was reckless and irresponsible. And you know what, the people of West Virginia don't want it. Manchin did the right thing. He actually represented the men and women of his state."
Vanity Fair

Republicans: Let People Die of COVID or So Help Us We’ll Shut Down the Government

It’s hard to say what’s more idiotic: The possibility the GOP could shut down the federal government, or the reason they’re threatening to do so. Lawmakers are facing a Friday deadline to fund the government, with Democrats and Republicans currently at loggerheads over how long to kick the can down the road. Democrats want to pass a continuing resolution, or short-term spending bill, that would push off a debate over funding until next year. But a group of Senate Republicans, with support from their House colleagues, are preparing to complicate things further. According to Politico, a cadre of conservatives are threatening to shut down the government to keep Joe Biden’s COVID vaccination requirements on businesses from taking effect.
MSNBC

House GOP ready to end real investigations, start political probes

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy made an infamous mistake in September 2015: The California Republican effectively admitted that the Republicans' Benghazi investigation was a political scheme to undermine Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign. It was a striking reminder that GOP leaders were comfortable using congressional probes for electoral purposes. Six years...
Fox News

Rep. Byron Donalds bashes media following Chris Cuomo downfall: 'You can't have this type of corruption'

Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., sounded off against the "corrupt" media following the dramatic downfall of CNN anchor Chris Cuomo. "I think that what was going on- not just between him and his brother, but obviously some of the stuff that's been come to light at CNN is very, very serious," Donalds told Fox News. "This is the problem with where the American people have [felt] that journalism and at the quote-unquote ‘free press’ only is on one side of the aisle. And when you have these stories come out about how he's literally trying to manage Andrew Cuomo's political issues, and I'm putting it mildly, by using his position at CNN when he's supposed to be actually bringing the news to the American people. No matter how it comes out, that's his job. Yeah, he should have been removed."
MSNBC

Ted Cruz and the Republican Party's next-in-line problem

Nearly a decade ago, former Sen. Rick Santorum ran a surprisingly competitive presidential campaign, before ultimately coming up short against former Gov. Mitt Romney. As the 2016 cycle approached, the Pennsylvania Republican saw himself as a national frontrunner — since he was the next in line, which in GOP politics, often has real meaning.
wdac.com

House Lawmakers Vote For Constitutional Change Package

HARRISBURG (AP) – PA House lawmakers approved a bundle of constitutional amendments in Senate Bill 106. The amendments would limit executive orders, allow gubernatorial candidates to pick their own lieutenant governor running mates, let lawmakers disapprove regulations without facing a governor’s veto, outline an election audit method, and require ID for voters. The bill must pass both legislative chambers in the 2023-24 session as well before it goes to voters in a statewide referendum.
HARRISBURG, PA

