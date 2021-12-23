NYPD safety agent killed celebrating birthday in overnight shooting

An NYPD school safety agent was killed while out celebrating her 27th birthday with her twin sister in Queens, authorities and police sources said.

The twins — whose birthday was on Wednesday — were out with a large group of friends when the violence erupted in the Stiletto Lounge on Steinway Street near Astoria Boulevard N just after 4 a.m., police officials said.

At one point, someone in the group got into an argument outside with a number of unknown suspects, who opened fire — striking one of the twins, a school safety agent, in the torso and leg, police said.

“Multiple persons fired shots and the three victims were struck,” Chief Julie Morrill, the commanding officer of Detective Borough Queens North.

The safety agent, who was identified by cops as Mye Johnson, was rushed to Mount Sinai Hospital-Queens, where she was pronounced dead.

Her twin was blasted in the left knee and their friend, who turned 27 Thursday, was struck in the buttocks and left shoulder, authorities said.

They both were taken to Elmhurst Hospital in stable condition.

The suspects fled after the shooting in a BMW, which was last tracked on the upper roadway of the George Washington Bridge, police sources said. The nature of the dispute leading up to the violence was unclear later in the morning.

The victims were never inside the bar, police said.

A woman is given medical attention following the deadly shooting in Queens.

The fatal shooting happened outside Solletto in Astoria.

Cops are still reviewing footage to connect the dots on the gun violence

“There is an enormous amount of video being viewed right now including the body cameras of officer, video from in front of the club in other areas near the location,” Morrill said.

Gunfire also erupted on Holland Avenue near Astor Avenue in the Allerton section of the Bronx around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday, cops said.

Police respond to the fatal shooting on Holland Avenue at Astor Avenue in the Bronx.

The victim in the Bronx shooting was pronounced dead at Jacobi Medical Center.

Responding officers found the victim lying on the ground, with a gunshot wound to his chest, police said.

A 37-year-old man was also shot in both thighs, cops said.

Both men, who are members of the Bloods gang and have criminal pasts, were taken to Elmhurst Hospital, where Gilliam was pronounced dead Wednesday.

Besides the NYPD school safety agent, two other women were taken to the hospital with injuries following the Astoria shooting.

The older man remained in stable condition, police said.

No arrests have been made in the shooting, which may have been gang-related, authorities said.

Additional reporting by Joe Marino and Craig McCarthy