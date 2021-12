Microsoft has revealed more additional titles that are coming to Xbox Game Pass to close out the year 2021 and it includes popular titles like Mortal Kombat 11 and more. 11 titles will be added to the Xbox Game Pass library starting December 15, 2021 and it includes triple A and popular titles of this year like Among Us, The Gunk, Mortal Kombat 11, and more. Aside from that, four titles are now coming to PC Game Pass on day one like Pigeon Simulator, Sniper Elite 5, Trek to Yomi, and an unannounced game made by Hugecalf Studios.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO