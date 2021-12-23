ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CHRISTMAS CROWDS EXPECTED AT JTNP

By Z107.7 News
 4 days ago

Winter holidays and the spring months are the busiest times of the year at Joshua Tree National Park. Crowded conditions create limited parking, full campgrounds, and lines at park entrances. The best ways to prepare for your visit to Joshua Tree National Park include buying a digital pass ahead of time...

A REMINDER TO PROPERLY DISPOSE OF YOUR REAL CHRISTMAS TREE

Many residents take down their Christmas trees the day after Christmas, while others like to enjoy them into January. Whatever you do, if you use a real tree, the county fire department reminds residents to properly dispose of your tree when it begins to dry out. Dried-out real trees are...
CHRISTMAS TREE RECYCLING IN TWENTYNINE PALMS

As the holiday season wraps up, many residents of Twentynine Palms will be tasked with ditching their Christmas tree. Reporter Heather Clisby tells you how to recycle your tree…. Beginning December 27 and running through January 10, Twentynine Palms residents with curbside Burtecc service may place their undecorated tree at...
TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA
NO SERVICE DELAY FOR BURRTEC THIS CHRISTMAS AND NEW YEAR

Due to Christmas Day and New Year’s Day both falling on Saturdays this year, Burrtec Waste & Recycling Services is on regular schedule the weeks of Christmas and New Year’s, meaning there will be no delay in your regular service schedule. Burrtec Waste & Recycling Services observes the...
TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA
JT SPORTSMAN’S CLUB TO BECOME PRIVATE CAMPGROUND AND RESTAURANT

After 74 years of outstanding Community Service, the Joshua Tree Sportsman’s club and its surrounding property will soon be a private campground and restaurant serving visitors to Joshua Tree National Park. According to spokesman Wayne Hamilton, the property the Sportsman’s Club owns on Sunburst is in escrow and has been since July. Despite social media claims, the new buyers are not the adjoining Autocamp. Hamilton said Autocamp had made an offer before they closed on the property they are now developing, that offer was not accepted, and they are not the buyer. One of the principals of the Autocamp organization and his wife are the buyers. Hamilton said they are purchasing the property to upgrade the campground and convert the existing meeting hall into a restaurant. He said the new owners are planning to continue the Gem and Mineral show, 2022 will be the 50th annual. Hamilton said they will continue to be the Sportsman’s Club Organization and remain active in the community for many years to come. Escrow is expected to close by the end of May.
JOSHUA TREE, CA
WINTER DROUGHT WATER SAVING TIPS

Winter is in full swing here in the Morongo Basin, along with water conservation efforts. As California’s drought continues, Hilary Sloane offers these winter water-saving tips…. When washing your hands, turn the water off while lathering up and turn water off when brushing teeth or shaving, this saves about...
ENVIRONMENT

