CHRISTMAS CROWDS EXPECTED AT JTNP

After 74 years of outstanding Community Service, the Joshua Tree Sportsman’s club and its surrounding property will soon be a private campground and restaurant serving visitors to Joshua Tree National Park. According to spokesman Wayne Hamilton, the property the Sportsman’s Club owns on Sunburst is in escrow and has been since July. Despite social media claims, the new buyers are not the adjoining Autocamp. Hamilton said Autocamp had made an offer before they closed on the property they are now developing, that offer was not accepted, and they are not the buyer. One of the principals of the Autocamp organization and his wife are the buyers. Hamilton said they are purchasing the property to upgrade the campground and convert the existing meeting hall into a restaurant. He said the new owners are planning to continue the Gem and Mineral show, 2022 will be the 50th annual. Hamilton said they will continue to be the Sportsman’s Club Organization and remain active in the community for many years to come. Escrow is expected to close by the end of May.

JOSHUA TREE, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO