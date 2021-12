New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos today encouraged outdoor enthusiasts to consider ice fishing this winter season. "Winter in New York provides outdoor adventurers with some of the very best opportunities to get outdoors, like ice fishing, when conditions are right," Commissioner Seggos said. "With proper preparedness and safe ice, anyone can enjoy the state's abundant ice fishing opportunities. Many fish species are still quite active during the hard water season, including perch, sunfish, lake trout, and northern pike, leaving something for every type of angler to get out on the ice."

