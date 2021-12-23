ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Royal Caribbean's Odyssey of the Seas denied entry into Curacao, Aruba after COVID outbreak

By Lucas Manfredi
FOXBusiness
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoyal Caribbean's Odyssey of the Seas has been denied entry into the island nations of Curacao and Aruba after the ship has been hit with a COVID-19 outbreak involving 55 crew members and passengers. "The decision was made together with the islands out of an abundance of caution due...

www.foxbusiness.com

I’m pretty pro choose your own risk when it comes to COVID. I’ve done some traveling, been to concerts and sporting events all things I’m comfortable doing. There is one thing that I’ve still been hesitant about though. And that’s getting on a cruise ship. After the horror story of the people getting quarantined on a cruise ship at the beginning of the pandemic I can’t bring myself to do it. I’m not necessarily claustrophonic but the thought of only being in one of those tiny rooms and not leaving terrifies me. Cruise ships were docked due to covid in March of 2020. Recently, they have started to sail again, with strict COVID protocols in place. However, they can only reduce the risk, not eliminate it. And we are now seeing evidence of that first hand. At least 10 passenges and crew members abord a Norwegian Cruise Line ship tested postive for COVID-19. The ship returned to New Orleans yesterday after stopping at ports in Belize, Honduras, and Mexico after it departed on November 28th.
