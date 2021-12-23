Proceeds from The Cannata Report’s Annual Awards & Charities Gala Donated to Support Innovative Research by Rachel Rosenstein, M.D., Ph.D. at John Theurer Cancer Center
Hackensack, NJ - December 22, 2021 - The Cannata Report, the intelligence resource for business technology and imaging solutions resellers, is pleased to announce that it raised $152,000 at its annual Awards & Charities Gala, held on November 4, to benefit the crucial research conducted at Hackensack Meridian Health Center for...paramuspost.com
