ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

HSBC buys India L&T's mutual fund arm for $425 mln in wealth expansion

By Carolyn Cohn, Aftab Ahmed
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=085y3u_0dUcCTfd00
A man walks past the Larsen and Toubro (L&T) head office in Mumbai, India, September 2, 2021. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

NEW DELHI, Dec 23 (Reuters) - HSBC (HSBA.L) is buying the mutual fund arm of India's L&T Finance Holdings (LTFH.NS) for $425 million, it said on Thursday, as it looks to build up its wealth business in Asia.

Under a strategy spearheaded by Group CEO Noel Quinn, HSBC is ploughing $3.5 billion into its wealth and personal banking business - including asset management - in line with its ambition to become Asia's top wealth manager by 2025.

HSBC intends to merge L&T Investment Management Limited (LTIM) with its $1.6 billion asset management operation in India, HSBC and L&T (LTFH.NS) said in separate statements.

"Combining LTIM with our existing Indian asset management business gives us the scale, reach and capabilities to capture some of the 15-20% annual asset management market growth expected in India over the next five years," Quinn said in an HSBC statement.

L&T Investment Management Limited has assets under management of over 800 billion Indian rupees ($10.65 billion).

The deal will make HSBC a top 10 asset manager in India, Nuno Matos, HSBC's CEO of wealth and personal banking, told Reuters.

Asia is the biggest region for HSBC, and the wealth and personal banking unit contributed 44% or $22 billion to the London-headquartered lender's adjusted global revenue last year.

HSBC said in August it was buying French insurer AXA's Singapore assets for $575 million.

HSBC could make more purchases in the region, Matos said.

"Most of our growth will be organic ... but we continue to look for bespoke acquisitions to improve our capabilities and improve our scale."

Dinanath Dubhashi, managing director and CEO of L&T Finance Holdings, said the HSBC deal was in line with L&T's aim of "unlocking value" from its subsidiaries, adding this would help it to strengthen its balance sheet for its lending business.

J.P. Morgan and Citi were the financial advisers to L&T.

($1 = 75.1020 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Aftab Ahmed in New Delhi and Carolyn Cohn in London Editing by Alexander Smith and Mark Potter

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Starboard acquires stake worth $800 mln in GoDaddy

Dec 27 (Reuters) - Activist investor Starboard Value LP has purchased a 6.5% stake in web services firm GoDaddy Inc (GDDY.N) worth about $800 million, according to a regulatory filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Shares of GoDaddy, which have dropped 8% so far this year, rose 2.6%...
BUSINESS
Reuters

S&P, IHS to offload units ahead of merger to meet antitrust conditions

Dec 27 (Reuters) - S&P Global (SPGI.N) and IHS Markit (INFO.N) said on Monday they would sell a couple of businesses to satisfy antitrust requirements attached to the $44 billion merger of the financial information providers. S&P Global will sell securities data solutions provider CUSIP Global Services (CGS) to financial...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Brazil's Facily claims 'unicorn' status after $135 mln funding round

SAO PAULO, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Brazilian social e-commerce platform Facily said on Thursday it had achieved a $1 billion valuation to become the country's newest tech "unicorn" following its latest funding round. The $135 million funding round, led by venture capital investors Goodwater and Prosus was an extension of...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Japan's largest bank MUFG to launch new $300 mln debt venture fund

TOKYO, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (MUFG) (8306.T) will launch a new $300 million fund to offer debt financing to late-stage tech startups in the Asia-Pacific region, its chief executive said, as Japan's largest lender seeks to tap opportunities in growing economies. The move comes amid...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J.p. Morgan
Reuters

Foxconn's India unit Bharat FIH files for $663 mln domestic IPO

BENGALURU, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Hong Kong-listed FIH Mobile Ltd's (2038.HK) India unit Bharat FIH Ltd filed for an initial public offering of up to 50.04 billion rupees ($662.97 million) on Wednesday, according to its draft prospectus. Shares of FIH Mobile, a unit of Apple Inc (AAPL.O) supplier Foxconn (2317.TW),...
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

Novea closes USD 55 mln funding

Novea, a financial technology software company, has closed USD 50 million in equity and USD 5 million in debt financing. The equity proceeds will go towards wholly owned subsidiaries of Novea, Jacana Warranty and Jacana Insurance to support a proprietary user application platform it developed that improves the consumer warranty and service contracts industry. The debt proceeds will support general corporate overhead expenses.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Schroders to buy renewable investor Greencoat for $473 mln

LONDON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - British money manager Schroders plc (SDR.L) said on Tuesday it has reached an agreement to buy 75% of renewable investor Greencoat Capital Holdings Limited in a bid to grow its sustainable investment offering . Schroders has agreed to pay 358 million pounds ($473.17 million) for...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hsbc Holdings#Mutual Fund#Assets Under Management#India L T#L T Finance Holdings#Group#Indian#French#Axa
thepaypers.com

HSBC fined GBP 64 mln for AML failings

HSBC has been fined GBP 63.9 million by the UK's financial regulator for ‘unacceptable failings’ of its anti-money laundering systems, according to the BBC. The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said weaknesses in HSBC's financial crime safeguards had been highlighted several times before action was taken. The bank has not disputed the findings and agreed to settle, resulting in its fine being cut from GBP 91 million.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Mitchells & Butlers agrees $860 mln pension insurance deal with L&G

LONDON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - British pub operator Mitchells & Butlers (MAB.L) has agreed a 650 million pounds ($860 million) pension insurance deal with Legal & General (LGEN.L), L&G said on Tuesday. The deal insures all members in the Mitchells & Butlers Executive Pension Plan, British insurer L&G said in...
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

Razorpay raises USD 375 mln in fresh funding

India-based fintech Razorpay has secured USD 375 million in funding from Lone Pine Capital and other, reaching USD 7.5 billion valuation. The latest infusion will be used to further scale up Razorpay's Business Banking Suite, RazorpayX and offer new banking solutions in 2022 that will help businesses focus less on handling compliance and operations. The company also plans to invest in acquisitions in 2022 and expand its presence across Southeast Asian countries. It plans to hire over 600 employees to fuel its growth plans in India and overseas.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
HSBC
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
Country
Singapore
Reuters

HSBC fined $85 mln for anti-money laundering failings

LONDON, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Britain’s financial regulator said on Friday that it had fined HSBC 63.95 million pounds ($85.16 million) for failings in its anti-money laundering processes. The Financial Conduct Authority said it had found that three key parts of HSBC’s transaction monitoring systems showed serious weaknesses over...
BUSINESS
Reuters

India's ShareChat raises $266 mln for valuation of $3.7 bln

NEW DELHI, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Indian content-sharing platform ShareChat on Thursday said it had raised $266 million in fresh funding from U.S.-based Alkeon Capital and some existing investors, pushing its valuation to $3.7 billion. The new investments, part of ShareChat's third funding round this year, was led by Alkeon...
WORLD
Zacks.com

3 Must-Buy Technology Mutual Funds to Make Your Portfolio Shine

Technology mutual funds are ideal for investors seeking long-term growth and impressive returns. Improving industry fundamentals and emerging technologies such as AI, ML, robotics and data science are the key catalysts to the sector’s growth. In addition, most funds investing in securities from the technology sector take a growth-oriented...
MARKETS
kitco.com

China's Huayou buys lithium mine in Zimbabwe for $422 mln

HARARE, Dec 22 (Reuters) - China's Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt said on Wednesday it would pay a total $422 million to acquire the Arcadia hard-rock lithium mine in Zimbabwe. The move marks Huayou's second foray into lithium, a key ingredient in rechargeable batteries, in the space of a week. It is the latest acquisition of overseas battery mineral resources by Chinese companies looking to shore up supply to meet demand from the burgeoning electric vehicle (EV) sector.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Zacks.com

3 Franklin Templeton Mutual Funds for Stellar Returns

Franklin Templeton Investments is a well-known global investment management firm with around $1.53 trillion assets under management as of Sep 30, 2021. It offers investment management strategies and integrated risk-management solutions to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts and partnerships. Founded in 1947, Franklin Templeton Investments offers "exceptional asset management" to...
MARKETS
MarketRealist

Russia's Cryptocurrency Regulation: Ban Could Impact Mutual Funds

China isn't the only country on the defense regarding cryptocurrency and banning it. Russia, specifically the Central Bank of the Russian Federation (CBR), wants to prohibit mutual funds from investing in cryptocurrency. Coming after a regulator emphasized that users should avoid trading any securities tied to digital assets, Russia has put its foot down surrounding its controversial approach to crypto.
MARKETS
Reuters

Reuters

256K+
Followers
259K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy