ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weight Loss

‘Spider-Man’ Star Jacob Batalon Loses 112 Lbs. — See His Weight Loss Transformation!

extratv
extratv
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l461b_0dUcBw2N00

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” actor Jacob Batalon has been on a weight-loss journey since 2019.

In the new issue of Men’s Health, Batalon revealed that he has dropped 112 lbs.

Batalon opened up about his health struggles before losing weight. He shared, “Even when I wasn’t doing anything physical, I found myself getting sleepy at work and it was because of all the fat food I was eating.”

“I felt like I could barely walk upstairs without being out of breath, and this one day I kind of just saw myself without a shirt on and it was just ridiculous,” Jacob added. “I could not believe I let myself get this far. That’s what sort of started it all.”

In 2020, Batalon hired a personal trainer who helped him shed the weight with 90-minute strength and cardio workouts six days per week.

Instead of lifting weights, Batalon preferred to exercise with a medicine ball. He explained, “It just feels more dynamic than lifting a few weights. It also helps release a lot of anger.”

Jacob also grew to like doing burpees. He revealed, “I really enjoy getting big quads. I focus on getting a nice-shaped butt. Burpees are something I was introduced to in high school, but I never liked doing them. When I worked out with my trainer, that’s something that we would do constantly. It’s his way of torturing me, but in a good way.”

Batalon also switched to a plant-based diet.

As for his weight-loss transformation, he noted, “I found a lot of light in the dark in the sense that a lot of people were suffering. And I was fortunate and lucky enough to have found my health and all those things.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I62Ej_0dUcBw2N00

Comments / 0

Related
Gamespot

Spider-Man: No Way Home Stars Play WOULD YOU RATHER | Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon

The stars of Spider-Man: No Way Home reveal which villains in the franchise they'd pick in a game of “Would You Rather". Who would you rather be your wingman? Who would you rather pull a Freaky Friday with? And who would you rather see duke it out in a future Spidey film? See what Tom Holland, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon had to say. Spider-Man: No Way Home swings into theaters December 17.
MOVIES
fox32chicago.com

Zendaya, Holland and Batalon talk 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'

CHICAGO - The year’s most anticipated film, "Spider-Man: No Way Home" hits theaters this week – and FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton sat down to talk with the stars. Wrapping up the Spider-Man "Home" trilogy, this newest sequel breaks new ground by bringing in actors and characters...
CHICAGO, IL
E! News

Beyoncé Teams Up With Her 3 Kids to Create Theme Song for Tina Knowles' New Show

Watch: Beyonce Posts Rare PDA Photos From Jay-Z's B-Day Move over, The Proud Family. There's a new show featuring Beyoncé's vocals in its theme song. Queen Bey's mom, Tina Knowles, announced on Dec. 21 that she will be at the helm of a new Facebook Watch show called Talks With Mama Tina. As if that news isn't thrilling enough, the matriarch also revealed that the show's theme song features the voice of not only her Grammy-winning daughter, but that Beyoncé's kids, Blue Ivy, 9, and 4-year-old twins, Sir and Rumi, also lent their little vocals for the track.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacob Batalon
sixtyandme.com

Losing Weight After 60 is Possible! Just Get Rid of These 8 Things

Many women are trying to lose weight after 60. Unfortunately, with nature playing tricks on our metabolism, it feels like we have to work twice as hard to move those pounds. Most of us have found out that diets don’t work, and green tea, despite its many health benefits, won’t shrink you two dress sizes.
WEIGHT LOSS
HollywoodLife

Tom Holland Says He’s ‘Ready To Start A Family’ After Zendaya Gushes Over Him: ‘I Love Kids’

The ‘Spider-Man’ star showed that he’s excited to take an off-screen adventure, after playing Spidey in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Could Spider-Dad be the next role in Tom Holland‘s career? The 25-year-old actor spoke about his desire to start a family and be a father in the future during a Wednesday December 15 interview with People. Tom, who’s dating his Spider-Man co-star Zendaya, 25, admitted that he’s looking forward to the day he has kids of his own, when explaining that he thinks he’d be a teacher if he weren’t an actor.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Men S Health
extratv

Tom Holland on Zendaya: ‘I Love Her to Bits’

Tom Holland and Zendaya shut down Hollywood for the premiere of their new movie “Spider-Man: No Way Home” Monday evening, with Zendaya slaying in a Spider-Man-inspired Valentino dress. The stars share an on-screen and off-screen romance, and “Extra’s” Terri Seymour chatted with Tom about how exciting it was...
MOVIES
Vulture

Shang-Chi ‘Flopped So Hard’ They Got a Sequel

So Shang-Chi’s sticking around. Per Deadline, Disney has confirmed that there will be a sequel to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, with Destin Daniel Cretton returning to write and direct it. And that’s not Cretton’s only upcoming project with Marvel. The filmmaker from Maui is currently working on a new MCU series for Disney+, and he’s signed an exclusive multi-year deal to develop TV projects for Disney’s Marvel Studios and Hulu’s Onyx Collective. “Destin is an amazing collaborator who brought a unique perspective and skill to Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said in a statement. “We had a fantastic time working together on the film and he has so many intriguing ideas for stories to bring to life on Disney+, so we’re thrilled to expand our relationship with him and can’t wait to get started.”
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Weight Loss
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Celebrities
extratv

Jordan Fisher & Wife Ellie Expecting First Child

“To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You” actor Jordan Fisher, 27, is going to be a dad!. On Tuesday, Jordan and his wife Ellie broke the news that they are expecting!. In the Instagram video, Ellie surprises Jordan with the pregnancy news while putting a jacket on him and telling him to put his hands into the pocket, which had a positive pregnancy test. After discovering the test, Jordan’s face is filled with emotion.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
HollywoodLife

Jaden Smith Shows Off 10-Lb. Weight Gain After Family Said He Was ‘Wasting Away’ — Watch

Jaden Smith appeared on the new episode of ‘Red Table Talk’ to share how his healthy weight gain became possible after his family held an intervention for his food issues. Jaden Smith, 23, has come a long way from when his family staged an intervention for his eating issues in 2019. The Smith family revealed in September of that year on Red Table Talk that they stepped in after noticing Jaden was “wasting away” because of a lack of nutrients. Now, over two years later, Jaden has healthily gained 10 pounds, which he discussed on the Dec. 22 episode of Red Table Talk. He told his mom Jada Pinkett Smith, 50, and grandmother Adrienne Banfield-Norris, 68, that he’s “definitely” feeling better since the intervention and subsequent weight gain.
CELEBRITIES
extratv

extratv

54K+
Followers
3K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Extra has the hottest celebrity and entertainment news, photos, gossip, scandals, videos, games, music, movies, television, star sightings and more!

 https://extratv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy