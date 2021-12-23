‘Spider-Man’ Star Jacob Batalon Loses 112 Lbs. — See His Weight Loss Transformation!

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” actor Jacob Batalon has been on a weight-loss journey since 2019.

In the new issue of Men’s Health, Batalon revealed that he has dropped 112 lbs.

Batalon opened up about his health struggles before losing weight. He shared, “Even when I wasn’t doing anything physical, I found myself getting sleepy at work and it was because of all the fat food I was eating.”

“I felt like I could barely walk upstairs without being out of breath, and this one day I kind of just saw myself without a shirt on and it was just ridiculous,” Jacob added. “I could not believe I let myself get this far. That’s what sort of started it all.”

In 2020, Batalon hired a personal trainer who helped him shed the weight with 90-minute strength and cardio workouts six days per week.

Instead of lifting weights, Batalon preferred to exercise with a medicine ball. He explained, “It just feels more dynamic than lifting a few weights. It also helps release a lot of anger.”

Jacob also grew to like doing burpees. He revealed, “I really enjoy getting big quads. I focus on getting a nice-shaped butt. Burpees are something I was introduced to in high school, but I never liked doing them. When I worked out with my trainer, that’s something that we would do constantly. It’s his way of torturing me, but in a good way.”

Batalon also switched to a plant-based diet.

As for his weight-loss transformation, he noted, “I found a lot of light in the dark in the sense that a lot of people were suffering. And I was fortunate and lucky enough to have found my health and all those things.”