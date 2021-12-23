More is more

Chicago five-piece the Walters started self-releasing their delightfully light throwback rock in the mid-2010s, and once I heard it, I assumed they wouldn’t take long to break out of the city’s indie scene. They wove plenty of pop hooks and doo-wop melodies into their effervescent, self-aware spin on classic rock, and 2015’s Young Men went over well in a city already hyped on Twin Peaks and other bands updating those old sounds. The Walters made it to Lollapalooza in 2017 before breaking up later that year, and all the members have since decamped to Los Angeles. Four regrouped as Corduroy, and front man Luke Olson formed the Olson Brothers, who signed a management deal with superproducer Rob Cavallo (who ran the boards for Green Day’s Dookie, Jawbreaker’s Dear You, and the Goo Goo Dolls’ Dizzy Up the Girl, among many other projects). According to Walters rhythm guitarist and vocalist MJ Tirabassi, Olson and his former bandmates began chatting about reuniting about a year and a half ago, but those conversations petered out.

