NFL

Bet on Jonathan Taylor to run all over the Cardinals in Week 16 | On Site

vanalstyneleader.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJonathan Taylor has played like an MVP this season and...

SkySports

Indianapolis Colts 22-16 Arizona Cardinals: Carson Wentz and Jonathan Taylor lift Colts to win as Cardinals suffer third straight loss

Carson Wentz passed for 225 yards with two touchdowns and Jonathan Taylor rushed for 108 yards to give the Indianapolis Colts a 22-16 win over the reeling Arizona Cardinals. The Cardinals (10-5) have lost three consecutive games, failing to clinch a spot in the NFC playoffs with each loss, while the Colts (9-6) have won eight of their last 10.
NFL
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
The Spun

Dak Prescott’s Girlfriend’s Gameday Outfit Went Viral Yesterday

Life has been good for Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott over the past month. He has America’s Team on a four-game winning streak and in the playoffs for the first time in three years. Dak dazzled with four touchdowns against Washington yesterday. But his girlfriend Natalie Buffett may have...
NFL
New York Post

Dak Prescott’s girlfriend makes bold jacket statement in Cowboys’ big win

Dak Prescott’s impressive play wasn’t the only thing turning heads at Sunday’s Cowboys game. Before Dallas destroyed the Washington Football Team in a post-Christmas blowout, Prescott’s girlfriend, Natalie Buffett, made quite the statement on the sidelines, courtesy of her “Cowboys make better lovers” jacket.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Steelers were getting beat so badly by the Chiefs that CBS switched to the Raiders taking knees

There’s nothing worse than your favorite NFL team being shifted off of national TV for a more competitive matchup. Pittsburgh Steelers fans had to deal with a lot on Sunday in Week 16 of the season. For starters, the Steelers looked absolutely miserable in their game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Patrick Mahomes was able to march up and down the field on the Steelers’ defense, while Pittsburgh’s offense labored on all fronts.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Russell Wilson, Seahawks setting stage for divorce?

The Seattle Seahawks have already lost more games this year than any other season since they drafted Russell Wilson in 2012. Their poor performance has led to another round of trade rumors involving the quarterback, and there are several signs that point toward a breakup. Wilson, who is still considered...
NFL
The Spun

Cam Newton Sends Clear Message About Matt Rhule

The Carolina Panthers fell to 5-10 after a blowout loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday. Fans were upset with the Panthers performance. As well as head coach Matt Rhule’s decision to ride with a two-quarterback system. Both Cam Newton and Sam Darnold saw time behind center in the game.
NFL
The Big Lead

5 NFL Coaches Most Likely to Be Fired After This Season

The NFL season is rapidly drawing to a close, which means some teams are gearing up for the postseason, while others are shifting their focus to the offseason. It also means we're just a few weeks away from some head coaches getting fired. The Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars...
NFL
On3.com

Ron Rivera addresses sideline fight between teammates

Former Alabama teammates and current Washington Football Team defensive linemen Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne got into a fight on the sidelines Sunday night. The duo was upset on the sideline over frustration in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys, and cameras caught the moment Allen threw a punch at his longtime teammate following a finger in his face.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Taylor Heinicke gets brutally honest on Washington’s debacle vs. Cowboys

The Washington Football Team got straight-up embarrassed on Sunday Night Football. They had no answers for the Dallas Cowboys as they were routed in every aspect of the game. It was so brutal, that a mini brawl ensued on the bench as the Football Team had no chance to surmount a comeback. Quarterback Taylor Heinicke opened up afterward about what transpired on Sunday night.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Cooper Kupp shares cool post with Vikings receivers

Cooper Kupp shared a cool post on Twitter Sunday after his team’s win over the Minnesota Vikings. Kupp’s Los Angeles Rams beat the Vikings 30-23 in Week 16. Kupp had 10 catches for 109 yards in the win. For the Vikings, Justin Jefferson had 8 catches for 116 yards, while Adam Thielen added 3 catches for 40 yards.
