Bet on Jonathan Taylor to run all over the Cardinals in Week 16 | On Site

Carson Wentz passed for 225 yards with two touchdowns and Jonathan Taylor rushed for 108 yards to give the Indianapolis Colts a 22-16 win over the reeling Arizona Cardinals. The Cardinals (10-5) have lost three consecutive games, failing to clinch a spot in the NFC playoffs with each loss, while the Colts (9-6) have won eight of their last 10.
The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
Life has been good for Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott over the past month. He has America’s Team on a four-game winning streak and in the playoffs for the first time in three years. Dak dazzled with four touchdowns against Washington yesterday. But his girlfriend Natalie Buffett may have...
Dak Prescott’s impressive play wasn’t the only thing turning heads at Sunday’s Cowboys game. Before Dallas destroyed the Washington Football Team in a post-Christmas blowout, Prescott’s girlfriend, Natalie Buffett, made quite the statement on the sidelines, courtesy of her “Cowboys make better lovers” jacket.
There’s nothing worse than your favorite NFL team being shifted off of national TV for a more competitive matchup. Pittsburgh Steelers fans had to deal with a lot on Sunday in Week 16 of the season. For starters, the Steelers looked absolutely miserable in their game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Patrick Mahomes was able to march up and down the field on the Steelers’ defense, while Pittsburgh’s offense labored on all fronts.
Earlier this week, Texas A&M announced it wouldn’t be participating in the Gator Bowl against Wake Forest. Thankfully, the Aggies announced the news with enough time for the Gator Bowl to find a replacement. Rutgers stepped up and will now participate in the bowl game instead. Unfortunately, the same...
The Seattle Seahawks have already lost more games this year than any other season since they drafted Russell Wilson in 2012. Their poor performance has led to another round of trade rumors involving the quarterback, and there are several signs that point toward a breakup. Wilson, who is still considered...
With a decimated roster making a long road trip on a short week to play a Dallas Cowboys team with its sight sets on the NFC’s No. 1 seed, we’d by lying if we said we set high expectations for the Washington Football Team tonight. We’d also be...
The Carolina Panthers fell to 5-10 after a blowout loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday. Fans were upset with the Panthers performance. As well as head coach Matt Rhule’s decision to ride with a two-quarterback system. Both Cam Newton and Sam Darnold saw time behind center in the game.
The Washington Football Team was humiliated in more ways than one on Sunday night. Midway through the embarrassing 56-14 drubbing they suffered against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium, NBC cameras caught defensive tackles Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne going at each other on the sidelines, with Allen swinging at his former Alabama teammate.
John Johnson III is watching his Cleveland Browns from home because of COVID-19 protocols. But that’s not stopping him from chiming in on Cleveland’s Christmas game against the Green Bay Packers. After Baker Mayfield threw his second interception of the first half on Saturday, Johnson took to Twitter...
The NFL season is rapidly drawing to a close, which means some teams are gearing up for the postseason, while others are shifting their focus to the offseason. It also means we're just a few weeks away from some head coaches getting fired. The Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars...
Former Alabama teammates and current Washington Football Team defensive linemen Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne got into a fight on the sidelines Sunday night. The duo was upset on the sideline over frustration in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys, and cameras caught the moment Allen threw a punch at his longtime teammate following a finger in his face.
The Washington Football Team got straight-up embarrassed on Sunday Night Football. They had no answers for the Dallas Cowboys as they were routed in every aspect of the game. It was so brutal, that a mini brawl ensued on the bench as the Football Team had no chance to surmount a comeback. Quarterback Taylor Heinicke opened up afterward about what transpired on Sunday night.
Cooper Kupp shared a cool post on Twitter Sunday after his team’s win over the Minnesota Vikings. Kupp’s Los Angeles Rams beat the Vikings 30-23 in Week 16. Kupp had 10 catches for 109 yards in the win. For the Vikings, Justin Jefferson had 8 catches for 116 yards, while Adam Thielen added 3 catches for 40 yards.
