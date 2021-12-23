How to make coquito: Dayanara Torres shares her secret for Puerto Rico’s traditional Christmas drink

If you want to make coquito, the popular Puerto Rican Christmas drink, Dayanara Torres is here to help.

The Puerto Rican actress, singer and model — famous as Miss Universe in 1993 and Marc Anthony’s ex-wife — shared her recipe own on her Instagram account.

And what makes this post interesting, in addition to showing in a video how she prepares the traditional drink step by step, is that her recipe has a special twist, which is why she called it “Coquito with a Twist.”

“Remember ... it is MY RECIPE, everyone makes it as they like,” she warns.

“The most important thing is to put the cinnamon in the blender,” Torres said.

Coquito, which means “little coconut” in Spanish, is a traditional Christmas drink that originated in Puerto Rico. The coconut-based alcoholic beverage is similar to eggnog and is sometimes referred to as Puerto Rican eggnog.

But according to Discover Puerto Rico , coquito is “not like eggnog ... it’s better!”

“Just like eggnog, it is a staple at holiday gatherings, parrandas, and festivals. The name means ‘small coconut,’ and it is made in batches with recipes passed down from generations through generations,“ reads the Puerto Rican tourism page. “It isn’t clear who invented coquito, but it is undoubtedly the best way to kick off the holidays.”

In many South Florida homes, it is usually prepared homemade and given as a gift during Christmas. But you can also buy it, and more restaurants and bars are offering it.

What is special about Torres’ recipe? The “Twist” may be in the additional Baileys irish Cream. Coquito is usually prepared with rum, but there are those who enjoy it just as well without alcohol.

If you want to prepare other Puerto Rican delicacies this Christmas, Torres has also shared on Instagram and Facebook, where he has over 2.5 million followers, videos of other traditional recipes such as potato salad, rice with pigeon peas, baked pork, cakes of masa, sofrito, cheese flan and tembleque.

Here is her recipe for coquito, in case you dare to prepare it at home (watch the video):

Ingredients

2 cans evaporated milk

2 cans condensed milk

2 cans of Coco Lopez cream of coconut

Cinnamon powder

Rum (half a bottle)

2/3 cup Baileys Irish Cream

Preparation

Mix half (1 can of evaporated, 1 of condensed, 1 of Coco López) and cinnamon in the blender and transfer it to a large container. Torres warns that “if you don’t put the cinnamon in the blender, it will never mix.”

Repeat the steps with the other half. Once the two mixes are in the container, add the rum. More than 1/2 liter (a little more than 2 cups). “To taste, it depends on the day... a little more and the Baileys,” says Torres.

This recipe makes about 11 bottles of coquito. Usually it is stored in glass bottles. The bottles should be put in the fridge in an airtight container.

Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!