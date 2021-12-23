Christmas in America

What if Christmas is a core belief in a personal God who lived among us and many times offered a freely given promise of eternal salvation that no believer should reject or apologize for?. What if Christmas is the rebirth of Christ in the hearts of all believers? What...
Friends, a couple years ago, there was a poll conducted in Great Britain that revealed that the majority of people there feel that Jesus was not a real, historical figure, but rather more of a mythic character. There are all kinds of spiritual systems that trade in mythic language bearing spiritual truths—but that’s not what Christianity is.
SITTING atop a 130ft stone pillar is the most remote and possibly the highest church in the world. For years mystery has surrounded the Katshki Pillar in Georgia as it remains unknown how the church got on top of the monolith limestone structure or who first built it. The mysterious...
The Pope said “immense tragedies are now being passed over in silence”, as he urged increased dialogue between people and nations in his annual Christmas message. Pope Francis warned against a growing polarisation among individuals and world leaders – something he said had been exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic. “We continue to witness a great number of conflicts, crises and disagreements,” he said from the central balcony of St Peter’s Basilica in Rome. “These never seem to end; by now we hardly even notice them. We have become so used to them that immense tragedies are now being passed over...
In Bethlehem's Manger Square, visitors in Santa hats and scouts beating drums marked Christmas Eve on Friday, but numbers were lower than usual as coronavirus fears overshadowed celebrations for a second straight year. For him, as for many shopkeepers around Manger Square, "there is nothing to say about Christmas".
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — People gathered Friday throughout the Tri-State Area for Christmas Eve mass. The beloved tradition was in-person after going virtual last year because of COVID-19.
Despite the Omicron variant raging in the community, the midnight mass at St. Patrick’s Cathedral is going at full capacity, as planned, CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon reported.
Parishioners gathered outside St. Patrick’s to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ.
“He came to save us all from our sins and give us freedom,” said Amy Storrie.
The spirit of Christmas was alive at a church in Bayside, Queens.
Christmas for the Stein family always starts with mass.
“It’s nice to...
After being discharged from the Civil War, wounded and nearly penniless, Edward K. Chapman sought the familiar comfort of the green pines and balsam firs of Maine, his boyhood home. While relishing in the forest’s “strengthening odor” one day around Christmas time in 1865, the young Union Army veteran was...
Advent is a time of expectation and preparation for the celebration of Christ’s birth. While much Christmas hype is focused on the day itself and the gifts to be purchased and exchanged, Christmas is better thought of as a process, a time to be savored, day by day, week by week, rather than rushed through to the end. Even though we are at the end of Advent (It started on Nov. 28 and ends on Dec. 24.), there is still time to savor the few days left.
"This story was originally published on December 23, 2020 by the Forward. Sign up here to get the latest stories from the Forward delivered to you each morning.". Before Santa Claus, there was Abraham Claus. Abraham Claus — the forefather of all the Clauses — wore a $10 Santa coat...
‘Gifts For All God’s Children’ a real blessing. When it comes to realizing the difference the non-profit group, ‘Gifts For All God’s Children’ has made in the community over the last 35 years you just need to look at the numbers. The list includes over...
Social media has always been an outlet for the world to connect by way of jokes and memes, and this Christmas proved to be no different as we all deal with the global effects of a pandemic that recently spiked with a new Omicron variant of COVID-19.
The people of that time were being heavily taxed and faced every prospect of a sharp increase to cover expanding military expenses. The threat of world domination by a cruel, ungodly, power-intoxicated band of men was ever just below the threshold of consciousness. The moral deterioration had corrupted the upper levels of society and was moving rapidly into the broad base of the populace. The intense nationalistic feeling was clashing openly with new and sinister forms of imperialism. Conformity was the spirit of the age. Government handouts were being used with increasing lavishness to keep the population from rising and throwing out the leaders. Interest rates were spiraling upward in the midst of an inflated economy. External religious observances were considered a political asset, and abnormal emphasis was being placed upon sports and athletic competition. Racial tensions were at the breaking point. In such a time, and amid such a people, a child was born to a migrant couple who had just signed up for a fresh round of taxation, and who were soon to become political exiles. And the child who was born was called, among other things, Immanuel, God with us.
ROME (AP) — Pope Francis prayed Saturday for an end to the coronavirus pandemic, using his Christmas Day address to urge health care for all, vaccines for the poor, and for dialogue to prevail in resolving the world’s conflicts. Amid a record-setting rise in COVID-19 cases in Italy this week, only a few thousand people […]
The concept of death is such a mystery that mankind throughout the ages has sought to create a viable and confirmed explanation of what actually happens. So far, we have been wildly unsuccessful but the concept of death or more truthfully what happens after you die has made for some pretty good artistic fodder.
My sister got married at Christmas so she wouldn’t have to bank on good weather. This is a very my-sister rationale: like her father before her, she is a worrier. She tries to contain her anxiety by planning for the worst. The night before the wedding, my father fell...
Christmas is nearing and that means holiday shopping is in full swing. With that being said, you might have seen people on social media talking about the ‘4 Gift Rule‘ and it may have peaked your interest. While the 4 Gift Rule isn’t for everyone, it truly is...
While visiting over Thanksgiving, my mother spotted the perfect Christmas tree at a nursery near our home on Bainbridge Island in Washington. “Oh, look at this tree!” she exclaimed, holding it out for me to see. “I wish I could take it home.”. It was indeed perfect —...
