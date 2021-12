SPARTANBURG, S.C. – Jeremy Clements Racing officials announced Monday that Fly & Form Structures would return to the team for three races as a primary sponsor next season. Fly & Form will adorn the No. 51 Chevrolet at the first race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Pocono Raceway and Homstead-Miami Speedway during the upcoming NASCAR Xfinity Series season. The company will also appear as an associate sponsor at other events throughout the year.

