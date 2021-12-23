Can’t find ABC6 on your YouTube TV channel guide? Here’s what to do!

Don't be fooled. Despite the name, the sharpness control on your TV doesn't actually "increase" the sharpness, detail or anything else associated with a good picture. (If you want better TV, take a look at the best picture mode and try changing these settings.) Instead, sharpness control adds something called "edge enhancement," which can diminish the fine resolution in the image you're looking at. That means when your sharpness is set too high, you could lose some of the crisp detail of that fancy 4K TV. Sometimes the best setting is actually zero, while on most TVs the setting is best in the bottom 20% or so.

