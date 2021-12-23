ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Governor Robb’s home is heavily damaged by fire

By Scott Bradley
theriver953.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn an email from Governor Northam he confirmed that former Governor Chuck Robb’s home was heavily damaged in a fire. The Robb daughters confirmed their parents had no life threatening...

WTOP

Former Virginia Gov. and Sen. Chuck Robb and wife injured after McLean house fire

Former Virginia Gov. and U.S. Sen. Chuck Robb and his wife, Lynda, sustained injuries as a massive fire destroyed their McLean home late Tuesday. “The Robb family confirmed their parents had no life-threatening injuries and had been transported by ambulance to the hospital. They were the only occupants at the time of the fire,” Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said in a statement Wednesday.
