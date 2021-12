JACKSONVILLE, N.C. – Goodyear All American Speedway is revving up for its first full season of racing with a jam-packed schedule of events. The upcoming season features 19 races, not including the Winter Heat Series, along with the Halloween Havoc Night of Destruction and a handful of other special events to be announced. Season highlights include the return of the Battle of the Stars in November, the Solid Rock Carriers CARS Tour, Carolina Pro Late Model Series, USAC Eastern Midgets, and the Southern Ground Pounders Vintage Racing Club – among others.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 7 HOURS AGO