Video: Kyle’s favorite Mid-Valley Live videos of 2021

​​NHC, a new supergroup band consisting of Jane’s addiction guitarist Dave Navarro and Bassist Chris Chaney, as well as Foo Fighters Drummer and vocalist Taylor Hawkins released a new video for their song “Lazy Eyes.” In the video, the band is seen performing the song live in front of a crowd in the Troubadour in West Hollywood, CA. With a promo shot opening up on the line outside of the venue, the video gets right into the performance itself, with many closeups on the musicians, as well as a montage of still shot photography from the performance as the song builds in. During some of the more experimental and instrument heavy solos, there is an overlay effect on the screen showing a spiral or outlines of figures. The video constantly cuts back and forth between all of the different musicians, showcasing which ever band member is playing the most prominent part of the song at the moment. The video was shot by director Todd Newman, and is released on Youtube for all to see.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA ・ 13 DAYS AGO