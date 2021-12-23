ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coronavirus: Sen. Chris Coons tests positive for COVID-19

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
Sen. Chris Coons on Thursday said he tested positive for COVID-19, making him the latest lawmaker diagnosed with the viral infection.

In a statement posted on social media, the Democrat from Delaware said he learned of the positive test Wednesday night after weeks of regular testing.

“I have minimal symptoms so far and am optimistic I will recover well after isolating and following CDC guidelines,” Coons said. “Like millions of other families, it seems we’ll also be wrestling with another holiday spent on Zoom and cancelled plans for travel or gathering.”

He urged people to get vaccinated against COVID-19, and for those who are fully vaccinated to get their booster shots amid rising infections nationwide, fueled by the recently identified omicron variant.

“We must continue to do our part to fight this pandemic and keep each other healthy,” he said.

Coons has represented Delaware in the U.S. Senate since 2010.

Since the start of the pandemic, several lawmakers have tested positive for COVID-19, including Sens. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.; Cory Booker, D-N.J.; John Hickenlooper, D-Colo.; Roger Wicker, R-Miss.; Angus King, I-Maine; and Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. Reps. Jason Crow, D-Colo.; Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash.; Tim Ryan, D-Ohio; Vern Buchanan, R-Fla.; and Joe Morrelle, D-N.Y., have also reported infections.

Most recently, House Majority Whip James Clyburn, D-S.C., tested positive for COVID-19.

Since the start of the pandemic, officials have confirmed 51.5 million COVID-19 infections and reported more than 812,000 deaths nationwide, according to numbers compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Over 277.3 million COVID-19 cases have been reported worldwide, resulting in more than 5.3 million deaths, according to the university.

