Every year when I’m putting together this roundup, I think, We can’t possibly top last year’s. And then we do. Like always, we’ve got some 200-plus-inch, gnarly non-typicals on this list. But what makes this year’s edition so special is the number of 190-class-and-up typical whitetails, a couple of which are the largest I can remember covering in recent years. It’s rare for a buck to grow such a huge set of antlers without also sprouting the kickers and drop tines and forks that would push it into the non-typ category. To give you a sense of how rare, one of my B&C scorer buddies described the first buck in this gallery (Dustin Huff’s Indiana behemoth) as “one of those typicals that only comes along once every three decades or so.”

ANIMALS ・ 13 DAYS AGO