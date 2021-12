Whenever I catch a whiff of a cigar, I think of Russ Rose. So many memories of time spent with him are tied to that smell. It makes me think of many conversations he and I — and so many other media members — have had with him in front of Rec Hall, as he sat on a bench that literally has his name on it. Whether he was praising his team, lamenting their struggles, making observations of opponents or waxing about practically any other topic, Russ was rarely at a loss for honest words as a thin trail of smoke rose from his stogie.

