ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Holiday Shopping Shift? Some North Texans Turn To Antique Malls, Thrift Stores To Avoid Supply Chain Issues

By Nicole Nielsen
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HLoxr_0dUc68zs00

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Thrift stores across North Texas say they’re seeing a shift in shopping habits this holiday season, as more folks look for ways to outsmart the supply chain.

From jewelry to typewriters, candlesticks and neon sights. You want it? Montgomery Street Antique Mall in Fort Worth, has it.

Becky Mingle is a vintage dealer at the location and says this holiday season, they’ve seen more shoppers than ever before.

“We were starting to see people come in to buy those things they couldn’t get,” Mingle said. “They would say ‘I ordered this, I can’t get it, it will be March before it comes in.’”

She believes the most obvious reason, being supply chain woes and of course, product shortages.

“We have it all. We’re stocked. We’re stocked and ready to go!” Mingle said.

She also says people are likely looking for bargains after a tough financial year, as well as for ways to support local business owners.

“People want to come in and shop small.”

But it’s not just a local trend.

Online vintage and secondhand retailer “Charish” saw a 60% increase in sales this year, and lists the same reasons.

A recent study by the online shopping platform “Mercari” shows three out of four American adults say they expect to buy at least one secondhand item this holiday season, driving as much as $7 billion into the resale sector.

Mingle says it’s an exciting trend for local antique and vintage shops, and a win for consumers, who get unique items, too.

“Anyone can go into a department store…but when you come in here, you’re gifting one of a kind things.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS DFW

Last Minute Shoppers In DFW Turn To Physical Stores

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Christmas is now just a couple days away. The timeframe is too short for most online deliveries to make it in time for the holiday, so many last minute shoppers are turning to physical stores. Last minute shoppers are turning to physical stores in order to dodge shipping delays. (Credit: Erin Jones/CBSDFW.COM) However, not everything they want is in stock. Ion Zanca said he ordered a PlayStation online weeks ago, but it’s looking like it won’t arrive by Christmas. “No luck there,” he said. “It’s been really difficult.” Despite all of the issues, the National Retail Federation is predicting an 11% increase in holiday sales this year. “It’s definitely busier than last year, but it wasn’t unbearable,” shopper Francesco Criscuolo said. “The parking and the driving is what has been bad,” shopper Jennifer Worth said. The holiday shopping is expected to continue into the new year. The NRF found that 65% of holiday shoppers plan to shop during the week immediately following Christmas.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Next Year Might Be The Time For North Texas Buyers To Finally Strike On Landing A Home

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — The 2022 housing market in North Texas is looking a lot less frenzied according to a local real estate agent, and it might be the time for new buyers to finally strike on landing a home. Michael Coburn is the owner and broker of RE/MAX Town and Country. He says the next few months and into 2022 will see a less competitive market in DFW. Coburn added, “Going into next year sellers remain very strong, but with price stabilization and the continuation of low interest rates going into the next few months buyers are going to find it a...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Fort Worth, TX
Business
City
Fort Worth, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Lifestyle
CBS DFW

I-Team Goes Behind The Scenes With TSA: What To Pack, What To Leave?

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Americans are traveling like they did before the pandemic began. There’s little you can do to control crowded airports, but you can control what you pack. The Transportation and Security Administration took I-Team’s Ginger Allen into an undisclosed area at DFW International Airport for a behind the scenes look at how closely your personal items are inspected. The airport scans 25,000 bags a day. Once you drop it off at the airline counter, it travels through 17 miles of conveyor belt to reach your flight. But before that, it passes through a scanner that reads the baggage tag and the...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
92K+
Followers
18K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy