Public Health

Minnesota sends in the National Guard to save desperate nursing homes: Hundreds are given 'rapid-fire' training to fix care staffing crisis as Covid surges

By Ross Ibbetson For Mailonline
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Minnesota has drafted in the National Guard to save the state's desperate nursing homes, crippled by staffing shortages and facing new pressures amid the rapid spread of the Omicron Covid variant.

Some 400 troops without any prior nursing experience are going through rapid-fire training at community colleges before being sent to long-term care facilities.

Hospitals swamped by soaring Covid infections are in desperate need of functioning nursing homes to send patients who require long-term care - but the pandemic has put such pressure on staff that many carers have decided to quit.

Minnesota has been gripped by the Delta variant for months, reporting thousands of cases each day since early August, resulting in more than 1,400 Covid patients currently hospitalized.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r4glK_0dUc63aF00
A Guard member being put through his paces as the troops undergo rapid training to help out in nursing homes
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XCf4M_0dUc63aF00
Guard members pose with staff as they cram five weeks worth of nursing training into just eight days
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49k42C_0dUc63aF00
Officers speak to troops during the nursing training

Health officials this week warned that the highly-infectious Omicron variant was now likely the dominant strain in the state.

Although it is believed to be milder than Delta, experts warn that Omicron's transmissibility could still lead to a significant number of hospitalizations.

It comes as intensive care units remain under severe pressure, with only 23 adult ICU beds and 8 children's beds available across the entire state on Wednesday.

Thirty Guard members have been working at North Ridge Health and Rehab in suburban Minneapolis for the last two weeks.

The nursing home has been crippled by an exodus of burned-out employees, forcing administrators to shutdown entire wings and limit admissions.

Pfc. Shina Vang is among the Guard members deployed to North Ridge.

It's a far cry from his usual remit which has seen the National Guard deployed across Minnesota during civil unrest after the killing of George Floyd.

'I've had protesters throw apples and water bottles at me but that doesn't compare to the challenge of giving someone a bed bath,' Private Vang told The New York Times.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qi3H8_0dUc63aF00
A nurse puts the troops through their paces at one of the 16 community colleges that stepped up to provide emergency Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) training
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Uf1yO_0dUc63aF00
Troops taking part in nursing training ahead of deployment to care homes

Among their duties, the troops have been collecting bedpans, clipping toenails and feeding residents.

Staff Sgt. Nathan Madden, 47, said the work had been humbling and made him appreciate those who care for the sick and the elderly.

Past deployments have taken him to Kuwait, Croatia and, more recently, the Minneapolis courthouse where Derek Chauvin stood trial for Floyd's murder.

'This kind of work is humbling for sure,' Sergeant Madden told the NYT.

'It's great to help out in the community, but I have older parents, so in a way this is preparing me for what I might have to do one day.'

Certified nursing assistants normally go through five weeks of training before taking exams, but the troops were given an eight-day crash course to get them into care homes as rapidly as possible.

The number of employees at North Ridge has dropped to 450 from 590 since the pandemic started.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cB7EV_0dUc63aF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HuGSX_0dUc63aF00

Although, burnout and risk of Covid infection are cited as some of the reasons for quitting, most say they are not paid enough.

North Ridge and other care homes caring for mainly Medicaid patients receive around $16 per hour - that's not much more than local fast food restaurants.

Fatimate Massquoi, a nursing manager at North Ridge, said the pandemic had made the physical and mental demands of the job even harder.

'People don't know what it's like to hold the hand of someone dying alone because their family isn't allowed to be here,' she told the NYT.

'Sometimes after a patient dies, I have to go into the bathroom to cry so no one will see me because I have to stay tough.'

However, she said the National Guard's deployment had alleviated the pressure, allowing exhausted workers to take time off over Christmas.

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

