Coronavirus Watch: A second COVID pill gets FDA's OK

A day after authorizing the first antiviral pill to treat COVID-19, the Food and Drug Administration on Thursday authorized a second: Merck’s molnupiravir.

Both prescription medications can be taken at home and are designed to stop the progression of COVID-19 from mild to severe symptoms in people at high risk.

However, in data presented to an FDA advisory panel in late November, Merck’s drug was shown to prevent 30% of infections from progressing – far fewer than Pfizer’s antiviral Paxlovid, which reduced the risk of severe disease by nearly 90%. The FDA authorized Paxlovid for use in the United States on Wednesday.

COVID-19 cases in the United States have increased about 36% in just the last week, a USA TODAY analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. The U.S. went from reporting about 120,000 cases a day to more than 160,000.

have increased about 36% in just the last week, a USA TODAY analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. The U.S. went from reporting about 120,000 cases a day to more than 160,000. The Supreme Court announced Wednesday that it will hear oral arguments in a number of challenges to President Joe Biden's COVID-19 vaccine-or-testing requirements for large employers and health care facilities.

announced Wednesday that it will hear oral arguments in a number of challenges to President Joe Biden's COVID-19 vaccine-or-testing requirements for large employers and health care facilities. Two British studies added more evidence to the theory that omicron is milder than delta , showing a lower risk of hospitalization.

added more evidence to the theory that omicron is milder than delta , showing a lower risk of hospitalization. The head of the World Health Organization , Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said Wednesday that "blanket booster programs are likely to prolong the pandemic rather than ending it."

