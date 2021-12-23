ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gone Too Soon: Drake Gets New Tattoo In Honor Of The Late Virgil Abloh

By bignoah256
 4 days ago

Drake gets new ink dedicated to his late friend and collaborator Virgil Abloh.

Source: Bennett Raglin / Getty

At the end of the last month, the world lost a true visionary and creative in Virgil Abloh .

Virgil was a pioneer in fashion and culture and always worked relentlessly to make all his visions come true. He worked on 10 or more things at a time while being the head of men’s fashion for Louis Vuitton and there wasn’t anything Virgil couldn’t do and wouldn’t do and the world was his canvas.

One of his biggest collaborations came with Drake was when Vigril designed his private plane with his signature style.

The two were frequent collaborators and most importantly, they were real-life friends. Virgil’s sudden passing hit every industry across the world heavily. Drake was one of the close family and friends that attended Virgil’s funeral to celebrate the visionary. Now, the rapper is remembering him in a new tattoo amongst other legends that he already has tatted on him.

The new Virgil tattoo joins the ranks of Lil Wayne, Drake’s father, Sade, Rihanna, and others immortalized on Aubrey’s skin. The tattoo was done by Toronto artist Ganga, who recently did an insane Halloween piece for LeBron James.

His Virgil tatt shows the designer flying a kite, something Virgil did in real life as a symbol of “total freedom and fun.” The portrait of Virgil is from his very first Louis Vuitton fashion show back in June 2018 when he launched a green kite at the gates of the Palais-Royal in Paris to mark the beginning of his show. That’s also the same fashion show where he emotionally hugged Kanye West.

You can peep Drake’s tribute tattoo to Virgil below.

