Dolly Parton breaks 3 Guinness World Records after seven decades of hits

By Daniel Neira
 4 days ago

Dolly Parton adds one more achievement, or three, to her list of accomplishments! This time as the proud holder of three new Guinness World Records.

The country icon has been officially recognized as the female artist with the most decades spent on the US Hot Country Songs chart, having successful hit songs throughout seven decades.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iNPzE_0dUc5SHi00

Dolly is also the female artist with the most Number One hits on the Billboard US Hot Country Songs chart, and even the only artist with the most hit songs on Billboard US Hot Country Songs overall, with a total of 109 songs.

This is not her first time the singer is recognized for having a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records, including her 2018 achievement for having the most decades (six) with a Top 20 hit on the US Country Songs chart.

The 75-year-old legendary star received the incredible news with a small ceremony in Nashville, revealing she feels “like a bird that wants to fly away,” and she is “flattered and honored” to receive the achievement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RuUGW_0dUc5SHi00

“This is the kind of stuff that really makes you very humble and very grateful for everything that‘s happened,” Dolly continued, “I had no idea that I would be in Guinness World Records this many times!”

She also took a moment to show her appreciation for everyone involved in her career through the years, declaring, “I‘ve had a lot of people help me get here. Thanks to all of you and all of them for helping me have all of this.“

