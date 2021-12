EMBARGOED FOR RELEASE UNTIL 4 P.M. ET, MONDAY, DECEMBER 27, 2021. Newswise — MINNEAPOLIS – Diabetic neuropathy refers to nerve damage due to diabetes and it may lead to pain and numbness, most often in the hands and feet. To help neurologists and other doctors determine the best treatment for people with diabetic neuropathy, the American Academy of Neurology (AAN) has issued a guideline on oral and topical treatments for painful diabetic neuropathy. The guideline is published in the December 27, 2021, online issue of Neurology®, the medical journal of the AAN, and is endorsed by the American Association of Neuromuscular & Electrodiagnostic Medicine. This guideline updates the 2011 AAN guideline on the treatment of painful diabetic neuropathy.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 20 HOURS AGO