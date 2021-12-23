ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paul Feig calls out Sony for excluding 2016 ‘Ghostbusters’ reboot from box set

By Adam Starkey
NME
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePaul Feig has called out Sony Pictures for excluding his Ghostbusters reboot from a new ‘Ultimate Collection’ box set. Released in 2016 and directed by Feig, the all-female reboot starred Kristen Wiig, Melissa McCarthy, Leslie Jones and Kate McKinnon. The film was subject to sexist trolling online around its release and...

