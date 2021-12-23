ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brewer, ME

Got Laundry? There’s A New Spot In Brewer That Can Help You With That

By Cori
I-95 FM
I-95 FM
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There's a new spot in town to get your laundry on! Suds In The Bucket Laundromat opened this week at 14 North Main Street in Brewer. Owner Nate Santos says Suds In The Bucket will be open 7 days a week, from 7 AM to 9 PM. Santos says...

i95rocks.com

Comments / 0

Related
I-95 FM

Around What Date Will It Finally Be Light Out After 5pm Again?

The days seem somehow even shorter after the holidays. Call me crazy, but I think it's true. I think it's easy to get distracted by how short the days feel in the middle of the holiday season. No matter what, there's always something to look forward to at the end of the year. The first day of winter kind of comes and goes with a lot of fanfare. But it is the shortest day of the year.
BANGOR, ME
I-95 FM

Do Most Mainers Think It’s Silly To Stop For Red Lights At Night?

We've all pointlessly sat at a red light at 2:00am. I go to work pretty early in the morning, so I've often been on the road by myself, twiddling my thumbs at a red light. Literally the only car on the entire road, and I'm just sitting there, getting older by the minute, waiting for the light to change. And I always swear out loud about it, thinking there must be a better way.
MAINE STATE
I-95 FM

After Nearly 60 Years, Orono’s University Inn Is Sadly Closing

I actually have some fond memories of that place. When I was a younger man in my steadier days in music, one of my old bands came up and co-headlined Bumstock a couple times in the early 2000's. Each time, we were put up at the University Inn. In the interest of full disclosure, we were the worst kind of guests. Imagine a floor of a hotel, filled with 50 or 60 musicians.
ORONO, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brewer, ME
Lifestyle
City
Brewer, ME
Bangor, ME
Lifestyle
City
Bangor, ME
Local
Maine Lifestyle
I-95 FM

WATCH: Heigh-Ho, This Maine Goose Parade Is Off To Work

No, this past weekend's snow that blanketed eastern Maine didn't stop this goose parade!. For a few years now we've taken the pleasure of following Kirsten Lie-Nielsen at Hostile Valley Farm on Instagram. Kirsten seems like the ultimate rock 'n roll homesteader to us, always posting something interesting as she and her partner renovate a 200-year-old homestead and live off the land in the small town of Liberty in Waldo County.
MAINE STATE
I-95 FM

BARN in Brewer open for 24 hours at Christmas

This is the time of the year we really get into family and close friends. Most of us do. Some however don’t, and have a tough struggle during the holidays. BARN, the Bangor Area Recovery Network will once again this holiday season offer around the clock support. The BARN facility on Center Street in Brewer will be open for 24 consecutive hours.
BREWER, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Street Parking#The Bucket Laundromat#Santos Custom Builders
I-95 FM

Is This The Perfect Gift? A Lobster & Drawn Butter Scented Candle.

I've cooked and eaten a LOT of lobster in my lifetime. I feel like I could have one of those Forrest Gump moments when Bubba was telling him all about the different things you could do with shrimp. Between my time in restaurants, and just growing up in a Maine household that holds lobster to a near reverential status, I've eaten a lot of those 8-legged sea bugs. So I know what the smells are.
LIFESTYLE
I-95 FM

There’s a ‘Hopeful’ New Sign in Downtown Bangor

This is -- or will be -- a great addition to downtown Bangor. You know the building in downtown Bangor at the corner of Main Street and Union Street, with the Bangor postcard mural?. People who drive by it every day still notice it. And those for away see it...
BANGOR, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
I-95 FM

POLL: Moxie Soda-Sweet Treat Or Tastes Like Feet?

Moxie is Maine’s official soft drink, but let’s get down to brass tacks. Do you like it?. Putting all the holiday cheer aside for a brief moment, we are always fascinated by the reaction that people have to Moxie. It is one of the more polarizing opinions here in the 207, so why not go directly to you to decide this burning question. Please cast your vote!
BANGOR, ME
I-95 FM

Check Out This Santa Mailbox In Bangor’s West Market Square

On the heels of Orrington's mailbox for Santa, a second mailbox is available for those Santa letters in the area. A mailbox, especially for Santa's letters, has arrived in Downtown Bangor in West Market Square. This wonderful wooden mailbox is fashioned to look like a real mailbox for those that...
BANGOR, ME
I-95 FM

Ironically, An Old Town Paper Mill Is Asking For More Cardboard

Generally, isn't this supposed to work the other way around?. You'd think that would be the case: Paper mill makes paper and cardboard, customer needs something, paper mills sells box. Boom. Basic economics, right? You'd think so. But in these times we've been living in, there never really seems to be a simple and short answer to anything anymore.
OLD TOWN, ME
I-95 FM

Put Amazon, Pizza Boxes to Good Use by Recycling at Old Town Mill

Instead of putting your cardboard out for garbage collection, take it to the ND Paper Mill in Old Town, so it can be turned into pulp. We all know that cardboard is one of those things that you should be recycling. It takes a lot of trees to make one box, so it's definitely worth it to sustain the product and reuse it. But, if your community doesn't offer a convenient way to recycle, what do you do? I've seen this question posed on certain community social media boards over and over again.
OLD TOWN, ME
I-95 FM

Hampden Angler’s Waitress Gets a $1,200 Tip from Red Knights MC

A motorcycle club made up of firefighters gave a huge gift to a waitress at Angler's Restaurant in Hampden, in answer to a worldwide challenge. The Red Knights ME VI is a great group of people. First of all, they've spent their careers fighting fires, which is awesome in itself. And now, as part of the Red Knights motorcycle club, they spend their free time fundraising and then give the money to a deserving person/organization.
HAMPDEN, ME
I-95 FM

This Is What Downtown Bangor Looked Like During Christmas 1959

Prepare to have your mind blown! Downtown Bangor was booming back in 1959!. I recently subscribed to the Peacock streaming service, and as a little Sunday afternoon comfort food, I watched the 1985 classic “Back To The Future” and when the part of the film where Marty McFly walks through the town of Hill Valley in 1955 came on, it reminded me of a video I saw of some archival footage of Bangor, way back in the day. I was curious to see it again because I instantly wondered what it would be like to be transported back in time, here in The Queen City. Luckily I didn't need a bolt of lightning to hit the flux capacitor to send me back to 2021.
BANGOR, ME
I-95 FM

I-95 FM

Brewer, ME
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
697K+
Views
ABOUT

I-95 FM plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy