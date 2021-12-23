Got Laundry? There’s A New Spot In Brewer That Can Help You With That

Instead of putting your cardboard out for garbage collection, take it to the ND Paper Mill in Old Town, so it can be turned into pulp. We all know that cardboard is one of those things that you should be recycling. It takes a lot of trees to make one box, so it's definitely worth it to sustain the product and reuse it. But, if your community doesn't offer a convenient way to recycle, what do you do? I've seen this question posed on certain community social media boards over and over again.

OLD TOWN, ME ・ 18 DAYS AGO