‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ has been pushed back again once

If you were looking forward to seeing "The Black Phone" a few short weeks from now, prepare to be bummed out. The upcoming horror film already had its world premiere at Fantastic Fest in Austin back in September, at which time, /Film's own Eric Vespe gave it a positive review. It was originally scheduled to hit theaters on January 28, 2022, but by the time the first trailer arrived in October, its release date had been pushed back a week to February 4, 2022. Now, the film's distributor, Universal Pictures, is postponing the release of "The Black Phone" even further to June 24, 2022.

