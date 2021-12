ATLANTA – The Atlanta Hawks today announced the signing of guard Chaundee Brown Jr. to a 10-day contract. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not disclosed. Earlier this season, Brown was with the Los Angeles Lakers where he appeared in two games on a two-way contract. After going undrafted in the 2021 NBA Draft, the 6-5 guard saw action in five Summer League contests with the Lakers and five preseason games. In those five preseason outings, he averaged 7.6 points and 1.4 rebounds in 12.1 minutes (.467 FG%, .455 3FG%, .714 FT%).

NBA ・ 8 HOURS AGO