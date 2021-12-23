ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
50 easy burger recipes to try this week, because who has time to cook dinner right now?

By Stacker
 4 days ago

50 mouthwatering burger recipes

Few meals appear at first blush to be as basic as a burger—but nothing could be further from the truth. The dish is equal parts familiar and wildly open to interpretation; open to wide variety with countless meats, vegetables, and other elevated ingredients that can be used to make them.

Stacker compiled a list of burger recipes from Allrecipes that are anything but basic. Keep reading for new takes on this American classic, with some surprise ingredients—from feta to quinoa—thrown in for good measure.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ECSvB_0dUc2QhJ00
Mo Bro's Burgers

- Prep: 10 mins
- Cook: 10 mins
- Total: 20 mins
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 4 burgers
- Number of ingredients: 7
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27BCKE_0dUc2QhJ00
Black Bean Burgers

- Prep: 15 mins
- Cook: 10 mins
- Additional: 1 hr
- Total: 1 hr 25 mins
- Servings: 8
- Yield: 8 burgers
- Number of ingredients: 13
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T9h4H_0dUc2QhJ00
Veggie Burgers

- Prep: 15 mins
- Cook: 20 mins
- Additional: 1 hr
- Total: 1 hr 35 mins
- Servings: 8
- Yield: 8 servings
- Number of ingredients: 11
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05G4M7_0dUc2QhJ00
Texas Stuffed Grilled Burgers

- Prep: 15 mins
- Cook: 15 mins
- Total: 30 mins
- Servings: 10
- Yield: 10 Texas-size burgers
- Number of ingredients: 8
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dCo0R_0dUc2QhJ00
Cheeseburger Sliders

- Prep: 15 mins
- Cook: 30 mins
- Total: 45 mins
- Servings: 12
- Yield: 12 sliders
- Number of ingredients: 11
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bL3An_0dUc2QhJ00
Homemade Ground Chicken-Chickpea Burgers

- Prep: 35 mins
- Cook: 35 mins
- Total: 70 mins
- Servings: 6
- Yield: 6 burgers
- Number of ingredients: 14
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mz6Lp_0dUc2QhJ00
Lemony Salmon Burgers

- Prep: 15 mins
- Cook: 10 mins
- Total: 25 mins
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 4 burgers
- Number of ingredients: 8
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23gcBE_0dUc2QhJ00
Turkey Quinoa Baked Burgers

- Prep: 20 mins
- Cook: 50 mins
- Total: 70 mins
- Servings: 8
- Yield: 8 servings
- Number of ingredients: 13
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DbNfc_0dUc2QhJ00
Actually Delicious Turkey Burgers

- Prep: 15 mins
- Cook: 15 mins
- Total: 30 mins
- Servings: 12
- Yield: 12 burgers
- Number of ingredients: 8
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TCbLf_0dUc2QhJ00
Juiciest Hamburgers Ever

- Prep: 15 mins
- Cook: 10 mins
- Additional: 10 mins
- Total: 35 mins
- Servings: 8
- Yield: 8 servings
- Number of ingredients: 7
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cu0uP_0dUc2QhJ00
Zucchini Patties

- Prep: 10 mins
- Cook: 20 mins
- Total: 30 mins
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 12 patties
- Number of ingredients: 8
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sp2Ye_0dUc2QhJ00
Best Hamburger Ever

- Prep: 10 mins
- Cook: 20 mins
- Total: 30 mins
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 4 Servings
- Number of ingredients: 14
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xdBIw_0dUc2QhJ00
Stacey's Hamburger Seasoning

- Prep: 5 mins
- Total: 5 mins
- Servings: 8
- Yield: 2 tablespoons
- Number of ingredients: 7
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FEZXh_0dUc2QhJ00
Portobello Mushroom Burgers

- Prep: 15 mins
- Cook: 20 mins
- Total: 35 mins
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 4 servings
- Number of ingredients: 8
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33LPBy_0dUc2QhJ00
Homemade Black Bean Veggie Burgers

- Prep: 15 mins
- Cook: 20 mins
- Total: 35 mins
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 4 patties
- Number of ingredients: 9
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gnkao_0dUc2QhJ00
Natasha's Chicken Burgers

- Prep: 10 mins
- Cook: 10 mins
- Total: 20 mins
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 4 servings
- Number of ingredients: 7
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t2RPO_0dUc2QhJ00
Hawaiian Roast Beef Sliders

- Prep: 20 mins
- Cook: 15 mins
- Total: 35 mins
- Servings: 12
- Yield: 12 sliders
- Number of ingredients: 10
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N0LUs_0dUc2QhJ00
Quinoa Black Bean Burgers

- Prep: 15 mins
- Cook: 20 mins
- Total: 35 mins
- Servings: 5
- Yield: 5 burgers
- Number of ingredients: 12
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HUuDN_0dUc2QhJ00
Chef John's Loco Moco

- Prep: 15 mins
- Cook: 15 mins
- Total: 30 mins
- Servings: 2
- Yield: 2 servings
- Number of ingredients: 14
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QJQ04_0dUc2QhJ00
Pineapple-Teriyaki Chicken Burgers

- Prep: 20 mins
- Cook: 20 mins
- Total: 40 mins
- Servings: 6
- Yield: 6 burgers
- Number of ingredients: 14
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Kdddj_0dUc2QhJ00
Lamb Burgers

- Prep: 20 mins
- Cook: 10 mins
- Total: 30 mins
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 4 1/4-pound burgers
- Number of ingredients: 11
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b9HJB_0dUc2QhJ00
Grilled Bison Burgers

- Prep: 10 mins
- Cook: 10 mins
- Total: 20 mins
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 4 servings
- Number of ingredients: 10
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cEC2X_0dUc2QhJ00
Vegan Black Bean Burgers

- Prep: 15 mins
- Cook: 20 mins
- Total: 35 mins
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 4 servings
- Number of ingredients: 15
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BBQuz_0dUc2QhJ00
Mushroom Cap Chorizo Burger

- Prep: 15 mins
- Cook: 27 mins
- Total: 42 mins
- Servings: 8
- Yield: 8 servings
- Number of ingredients: 15
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jo0pZ_0dUc2QhJ00
Spinach and Feta Turkey Burgers

- Prep: 20 mins
- Cook: 15 mins
- Total: 35 mins
- Servings: 8
- Yield: 8 turkey burgers
- Number of ingredients: 5
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N0z1l_0dUc2QhJ00
Delicious Grilled Hamburgers

- Prep: 5 mins
- Cook: 10 mins
- Total: 15 mins
- Servings: 3
- Yield: 3 servings
- Number of ingredients: 6
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NJryz_0dUc2QhJ00
Seasoned Turkey Burgers

- Prep: 10 mins
- Cook: 20 mins
- Additional: 10 mins
- Total: 40 mins
- Servings: 6
- Yield: 6 servings
- Number of ingredients: 7
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4REUjR_0dUc2QhJ00
Loaded Greek Burgers

- Prep: 25 mins
- Cook: 15 mins
- Total: 40 mins
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 4 burgers
- Number of ingredients: 20
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nHwVJ_0dUc2QhJ00
Meatball-Stuffed Garlic Bread Sliders

- Prep: 25 mins
- Cook: 40 mins
- Additional: 5 mins
- Total: 70 mins
- Servings: 18
- Yield: 18 rolls
- Number of ingredients: 15
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ijXCG_0dUc2QhJ00
Slider-Style Mini Burgers

- Prep: 10 mins
- Cook: 40 mins
- Total: 50 mins
- Servings: 24
- Yield: 24 sliders
- Number of ingredients: 6
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VDyOg_0dUc2QhJ00
Grilled Chicken Burgers

- Prep: 30 mins
- Cook: 15 mins
- Total: 45 mins
- Servings: 8
- Yield: 8 servings
- Number of ingredients: 12
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w2ouk_0dUc2QhJ00
Mushroom Veggie Burger

- Prep: 15 mins
- Cook: 15 mins
- Additional: 15 mins
- Total: 45 mins
- Servings: 6
- Yield: 6 veggie patties
- Number of ingredients: 12
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19BtOg_0dUc2QhJ00
Grilled Mushroom Swiss Burgers

- Prep: 15 mins
- Cook: 15 mins
- Total: 30 mins
- Servings: 6
- Yield: 6 burgers
- Number of ingredients: 8
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30BOiy_0dUc2QhJ00
The Juiciest Hamburgers Ever

- Prep: 40 mins
- Cook: 10 mins
- Total: 50 mins
- Servings: 3
- Yield: 3 servings
- Number of ingredients: 6
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ctIjQ_0dUc2QhJ00
Blue Cheese Burgers

- Prep: 15 mins
- Cook: 10 mins
- Additional: 2 hrs
- Total: 2 hrs 25 mins
- Servings: 12
- Yield: 12 servings
- Number of ingredients: 9
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vem87_0dUc2QhJ00
Venison Bacon Burgers

- Prep: 25 mins
- Cook: 15 mins
- Additional: 20 mins
- Total: 60 mins
- Servings: 6
- Yield: 6 servings
- Number of ingredients: 10
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t6bNX_0dUc2QhJ00
Juicy Lucy Burgers

- Prep: 15 mins
- Cook: 10 mins
- Total: 25 mins
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 4 servings
- Number of ingredients: 6
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HDCvt_0dUc2QhJ00
Ranch Burgers

- Prep: 15 mins
- Cook: 10 mins
- Total: 25 mins
- Servings: 8
- Yield: 8 servings
- Number of ingredients: 5
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BO1Gc_0dUc2QhJ00
Tofu Burgers

- Prep: 40 mins
- Cook: 15 mins
- Additional: 2 days
- Total: 2 days
- Servings: 6
- Yield: 6 burgers
- Number of ingredients: 8
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GbHqx_0dUc2QhJ00
Garlic and Onion Burgers

- Servings: 5
- Yield: 5 to 6 burgers
- Number of ingredients: 7
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OOFWI_0dUc2QhJ00
Pulled BBQ Chicken Sliders

- Prep: 25 mins
- Cook: 3 hrs
- Total: 3 hrs 25 mins
- Servings: 8
- Yield: 8 servings
- Number of ingredients: 12
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0crPR1_0dUc2QhJ00
Spicy Chipotle Turkey Burgers

- Prep: 25 mins
- Cook: 10 mins
- Total: 35 mins
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 4 burgers
- Number of ingredients: 10
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hJgJe_0dUc2QhJ00
Salmon Burgers with Lemon Basil Mayo

- Prep: 25 mins
- Cook: 10 mins
- Total: 35 mins
- Servings: 8
- Yield: 8 burgers
- Number of ingredients: 15
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iHVao_0dUc2QhJ00
Cheddar Bacon Hamburgers

- Prep: 5 mins
- Cook: 15 mins
- Total: 20 mins
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 4 burgers
- Number of ingredients: 8
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eMUWp_0dUc2QhJ00
Pan-Fried Turkey Burgers

- Prep: 10 mins
- Cook: 10 mins
- Total: 20 mins
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 4 servings
- Number of ingredients: 8
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hQC4u_0dUc2QhJ00
Grilled Lamb Burgers

- Prep: 25 mins
- Cook: 10 mins
- Total: 35 mins
- Servings: 5
- Yield: 5 burgers
- Number of ingredients: 14
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O8Ic0_0dUc2QhJ00
Tasty Tuna Burgers

- Prep: 22 mins
- Cook: 8 mins
- Total: 30 mins
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 4 servings
- Number of ingredients: 16
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39tpO0_0dUc2QhJ00
Best Burger Ever

- Prep: 10 mins
- Cook: 10 mins
- Total: 20 mins
- Servings: 6
- Yield: 6 burgers
- Number of ingredients: 7
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IrH16_0dUc2QhJ00
Bacon Wrapped Hamburgers

- Prep: 15 mins
- Cook: 10 mins
- Total: 25 mins
- Servings: 6
- Yield: 6 servings
- Number of ingredients: 11
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LDVBA_0dUc2QhJ00
Yummy Lemon Salmon Burgers

- Prep: 12 mins
- Cook: 8 mins
- Total: 20 mins
- Servings: 6
- Yield: 6 servings
- Number of ingredients: 12
- Read more about the recipe here

Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

