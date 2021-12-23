50 easy burger recipes to try this week, because who has time to cook dinner right now?

Allrecipes

50 mouthwatering burger recipes

Few meals appear at first blush to be as basic as a burger—but nothing could be further from the truth. The dish is equal parts familiar and wildly open to interpretation; open to wide variety with countless meats, vegetables, and other elevated ingredients that can be used to make them.

Stacker compiled a list of burger recipes from Allrecipes that are anything but basic. Keep reading for new takes on this American classic, with some surprise ingredients—from feta to quinoa—thrown in for good measure.

Allrecipes

Mo Bro's Burgers

- Prep: 10 mins

- Cook: 10 mins

- Total: 20 mins

- Servings: 4

- Yield: 4 burgers

- Number of ingredients: 7

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Black Bean Burgers

- Prep: 15 mins

- Cook: 10 mins

- Additional: 1 hr

- Total: 1 hr 25 mins

- Servings: 8

- Yield: 8 burgers

- Number of ingredients: 13

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Veggie Burgers

- Prep: 15 mins

- Cook: 20 mins

- Additional: 1 hr

- Total: 1 hr 35 mins

- Servings: 8

- Yield: 8 servings

- Number of ingredients: 11

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Texas Stuffed Grilled Burgers

- Prep: 15 mins

- Cook: 15 mins

- Total: 30 mins

- Servings: 10

- Yield: 10 Texas-size burgers

- Number of ingredients: 8

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Cheeseburger Sliders

- Prep: 15 mins

- Cook: 30 mins

- Total: 45 mins

- Servings: 12

- Yield: 12 sliders

- Number of ingredients: 11

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Homemade Ground Chicken-Chickpea Burgers

- Prep: 35 mins

- Cook: 35 mins

- Total: 70 mins

- Servings: 6

- Yield: 6 burgers

- Number of ingredients: 14

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Lemony Salmon Burgers

- Prep: 15 mins

- Cook: 10 mins

- Total: 25 mins

- Servings: 4

- Yield: 4 burgers

- Number of ingredients: 8

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Turkey Quinoa Baked Burgers

- Prep: 20 mins

- Cook: 50 mins

- Total: 70 mins

- Servings: 8

- Yield: 8 servings

- Number of ingredients: 13

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Actually Delicious Turkey Burgers

- Prep: 15 mins

- Cook: 15 mins

- Total: 30 mins

- Servings: 12

- Yield: 12 burgers

- Number of ingredients: 8

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Juiciest Hamburgers Ever

- Prep: 15 mins

- Cook: 10 mins

- Additional: 10 mins

- Total: 35 mins

- Servings: 8

- Yield: 8 servings

- Number of ingredients: 7

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Zucchini Patties

- Prep: 10 mins

- Cook: 20 mins

- Total: 30 mins

- Servings: 4

- Yield: 12 patties

- Number of ingredients: 8

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Best Hamburger Ever

- Prep: 10 mins

- Cook: 20 mins

- Total: 30 mins

- Servings: 4

- Yield: 4 Servings

- Number of ingredients: 14

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Stacey's Hamburger Seasoning

- Prep: 5 mins

- Total: 5 mins

- Servings: 8

- Yield: 2 tablespoons

- Number of ingredients: 7

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Portobello Mushroom Burgers

- Prep: 15 mins

- Cook: 20 mins

- Total: 35 mins

- Servings: 4

- Yield: 4 servings

- Number of ingredients: 8

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Homemade Black Bean Veggie Burgers

- Prep: 15 mins

- Cook: 20 mins

- Total: 35 mins

- Servings: 4

- Yield: 4 patties

- Number of ingredients: 9

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Natasha's Chicken Burgers

- Prep: 10 mins

- Cook: 10 mins

- Total: 20 mins

- Servings: 4

- Yield: 4 servings

- Number of ingredients: 7

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Hawaiian Roast Beef Sliders

- Prep: 20 mins

- Cook: 15 mins

- Total: 35 mins

- Servings: 12

- Yield: 12 sliders

- Number of ingredients: 10

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Quinoa Black Bean Burgers

- Prep: 15 mins

- Cook: 20 mins

- Total: 35 mins

- Servings: 5

- Yield: 5 burgers

- Number of ingredients: 12

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Chef John's Loco Moco

- Prep: 15 mins

- Cook: 15 mins

- Total: 30 mins

- Servings: 2

- Yield: 2 servings

- Number of ingredients: 14

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Pineapple-Teriyaki Chicken Burgers

- Prep: 20 mins

- Cook: 20 mins

- Total: 40 mins

- Servings: 6

- Yield: 6 burgers

- Number of ingredients: 14

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Lamb Burgers

- Prep: 20 mins

- Cook: 10 mins

- Total: 30 mins

- Servings: 4

- Yield: 4 1/4-pound burgers

- Number of ingredients: 11

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Grilled Bison Burgers

- Prep: 10 mins

- Cook: 10 mins

- Total: 20 mins

- Servings: 4

- Yield: 4 servings

- Number of ingredients: 10

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Vegan Black Bean Burgers

- Prep: 15 mins

- Cook: 20 mins

- Total: 35 mins

- Servings: 4

- Yield: 4 servings

- Number of ingredients: 15

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Mushroom Cap Chorizo Burger

- Prep: 15 mins

- Cook: 27 mins

- Total: 42 mins

- Servings: 8

- Yield: 8 servings

- Number of ingredients: 15

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Spinach and Feta Turkey Burgers

- Prep: 20 mins

- Cook: 15 mins

- Total: 35 mins

- Servings: 8

- Yield: 8 turkey burgers

- Number of ingredients: 5

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Delicious Grilled Hamburgers

- Prep: 5 mins

- Cook: 10 mins

- Total: 15 mins

- Servings: 3

- Yield: 3 servings

- Number of ingredients: 6

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Seasoned Turkey Burgers

- Prep: 10 mins

- Cook: 20 mins

- Additional: 10 mins

- Total: 40 mins

- Servings: 6

- Yield: 6 servings

- Number of ingredients: 7

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Loaded Greek Burgers

- Prep: 25 mins

- Cook: 15 mins

- Total: 40 mins

- Servings: 4

- Yield: 4 burgers

- Number of ingredients: 20

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Meatball-Stuffed Garlic Bread Sliders

- Prep: 25 mins

- Cook: 40 mins

- Additional: 5 mins

- Total: 70 mins

- Servings: 18

- Yield: 18 rolls

- Number of ingredients: 15

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Slider-Style Mini Burgers

- Prep: 10 mins

- Cook: 40 mins

- Total: 50 mins

- Servings: 24

- Yield: 24 sliders

- Number of ingredients: 6

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Grilled Chicken Burgers

- Prep: 30 mins

- Cook: 15 mins

- Total: 45 mins

- Servings: 8

- Yield: 8 servings

- Number of ingredients: 12

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Mushroom Veggie Burger

- Prep: 15 mins

- Cook: 15 mins

- Additional: 15 mins

- Total: 45 mins

- Servings: 6

- Yield: 6 veggie patties

- Number of ingredients: 12

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Grilled Mushroom Swiss Burgers

- Prep: 15 mins

- Cook: 15 mins

- Total: 30 mins

- Servings: 6

- Yield: 6 burgers

- Number of ingredients: 8

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

The Juiciest Hamburgers Ever

- Prep: 40 mins

- Cook: 10 mins

- Total: 50 mins

- Servings: 3

- Yield: 3 servings

- Number of ingredients: 6

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Blue Cheese Burgers

- Prep: 15 mins

- Cook: 10 mins

- Additional: 2 hrs

- Total: 2 hrs 25 mins

- Servings: 12

- Yield: 12 servings

- Number of ingredients: 9

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Venison Bacon Burgers

- Prep: 25 mins

- Cook: 15 mins

- Additional: 20 mins

- Total: 60 mins

- Servings: 6

- Yield: 6 servings

- Number of ingredients: 10

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Juicy Lucy Burgers

- Prep: 15 mins

- Cook: 10 mins

- Total: 25 mins

- Servings: 4

- Yield: 4 servings

- Number of ingredients: 6

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Ranch Burgers

- Prep: 15 mins

- Cook: 10 mins

- Total: 25 mins

- Servings: 8

- Yield: 8 servings

- Number of ingredients: 5

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Tofu Burgers

- Prep: 40 mins

- Cook: 15 mins

- Additional: 2 days

- Total: 2 days

- Servings: 6

- Yield: 6 burgers

- Number of ingredients: 8

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Garlic and Onion Burgers

- Servings: 5

- Yield: 5 to 6 burgers

- Number of ingredients: 7

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Pulled BBQ Chicken Sliders

- Prep: 25 mins

- Cook: 3 hrs

- Total: 3 hrs 25 mins

- Servings: 8

- Yield: 8 servings

- Number of ingredients: 12

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Spicy Chipotle Turkey Burgers

- Prep: 25 mins

- Cook: 10 mins

- Total: 35 mins

- Servings: 4

- Yield: 4 burgers

- Number of ingredients: 10

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Salmon Burgers with Lemon Basil Mayo

- Prep: 25 mins

- Cook: 10 mins

- Total: 35 mins

- Servings: 8

- Yield: 8 burgers

- Number of ingredients: 15

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Cheddar Bacon Hamburgers

- Prep: 5 mins

- Cook: 15 mins

- Total: 20 mins

- Servings: 4

- Yield: 4 burgers

- Number of ingredients: 8

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Pan-Fried Turkey Burgers

- Prep: 10 mins

- Cook: 10 mins

- Total: 20 mins

- Servings: 4

- Yield: 4 servings

- Number of ingredients: 8

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Grilled Lamb Burgers

- Prep: 25 mins

- Cook: 10 mins

- Total: 35 mins

- Servings: 5

- Yield: 5 burgers

- Number of ingredients: 14

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Tasty Tuna Burgers

- Prep: 22 mins

- Cook: 8 mins

- Total: 30 mins

- Servings: 4

- Yield: 4 servings

- Number of ingredients: 16

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Best Burger Ever

- Prep: 10 mins

- Cook: 10 mins

- Total: 20 mins

- Servings: 6

- Yield: 6 burgers

- Number of ingredients: 7

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Bacon Wrapped Hamburgers

- Prep: 15 mins

- Cook: 10 mins

- Total: 25 mins

- Servings: 6

- Yield: 6 servings

- Number of ingredients: 11

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Yummy Lemon Salmon Burgers

- Prep: 12 mins

- Cook: 8 mins

- Total: 20 mins

- Servings: 6

- Yield: 6 servings

- Number of ingredients: 12

- Read more about the recipe here