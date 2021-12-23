Three felons lead deputies on chase through Naples

NAPLES, Fl. — Three convicted felons from Florida’s east coast are accused of leading Collier County deputies on a chase on Wednesday, ending at the Naples Grande Beach Resort.

Tim Marquis Jones, 30, of Miami, Kiana Tiara Brown, 29, of Fort Lauderdale, and Kendra Coles, 38, of Hallandale, allegedly stole purses valued at $5,730 from the Gucci store at the Waterside Shops on Dec. 6.

Multiple law enforcement agencies investigated the incident and identified the trio, as well as the car they were driving, a 2022 black Kia K5 with a a New Jersey license plate, CCSO said.

End of chase at Naples Grande

Naples police spotted the Kia in their jurisdiction on Wednesday and contacted the Collier County Sheriff’s Office. When the three felons saw law enforcement in the area of the Waterside Shops, they sped away from the scene, heading south on US 41 North.

Deputies said Jones was driving the Kia and rammed it into an unmarked sheriff’s office vehicle to try and get away from deputies. The deputy in the unmarked car was not hurt.

The chase eventually ended in the valet area of the Naples Grande Beach Resort. Jones allegedly got out of the car and ran but was taken into custody by deputies. Brown stayed in the car. Coles initially got out of the car and ran but then got back in and both she and Brown refused to get out before deputies arrested them.

Jones is facing charges of grand theft, aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, fleeing and eluding, and driving on a suspended license.

Brown and Coles are each facing charges of grand theft and resisting arrest. Jones and Coles were served with out-of-county arrest warrants. An additional count of grand theft between $5,000-10,000 was added for all suspects, who Collier County deputies said were connected to a theft at an Ulta in Naples.