Guests will soon be able to live out their royal fantasies at the Disneyland Hotel in Disneyland Paris, as an ambitious transformation of the hotel is underway. The massive transformation of Disneyland Hotel – the flagship icon located at the entrance to Disneyland Park – has just begun after several months of preparation following the announcement in April. This early phase has readied the site for the works to come, in particular emptying the hotel of its furniture with many pieces made available to Cast Members. As part of the resort’s ongoing efforts to support the surrounding community, Disneyland Paris also took this opportunity to donate more than 1,500 furniture pieces to three organizations supporting local communities.

