They say history repeats itself, and that just might be the case at Logic Integration. It was more than 12 years ago when founder and CEO Shawn Hansson and Logic Integration – at the time just a custom, high-end residential technology provider in the Denver area – decided a move into the commercial market would help give the company the stability that escapes others. That was in 2008, around the time of the financial collapse and subprime mortgage crisis when home building fell off a cliff. Logic Integration’s move into the commercial market enabled the Lone Tree, Colo.-based company to remain steadfast amid the turmoil.

SOFTWARE ・ 4 DAYS AGO