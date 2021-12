LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Some Los Angeles Lakers fans think it’s time to hit the panic button. Despite Omicron pushing players into the league’s health and safety protocols, the NBA still powered through with its slate of Christmas day games. One of those games that most NBA fans had circled was the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers matchup. Coming into gameday, the Nets were one of the many teams affected by the recent wave of players affected by the virus with superstar Kevin Durant and reactivated Kyrie Irving both landing in health in safety protocols, leaving James Harden and the role players to face LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony, and the Lakers.

