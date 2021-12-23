HAPPENINGS: Treasuring family gifts and looking forward to the new year

Keith Urban, his wife, Nicole Kidman, and their two daughters frequently celebrate Christmas with family in their native Australia. They usually hit the beach because it's summertime over there, as Keith tells us: “Yeah, we still love going to the beach at Christmas time, as long as we’re in Australia, because it’s like the Fourth of July. It’s huge. Everybody’s out. It feels very celebratory. It’s crazy, but having grown up with that, it feels very natural to me. Albeit it, we still had all of the same Christmas songs, so we’re in like 90-degree heat with shorts and tank tops singing ‘Walking in a Winter Wonderland,’ and I remember getting Christmas cards of like Santa on a surfboard, so that probably explains a lot.”
