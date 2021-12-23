Texas gas prices down 2 cents from last week

AAA on Thursday reported that the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in Texas fell 2.3 cents from last week, to $2.884.

The nationwide average also declined 2.3 cents from last week, to $3.293 per gallon.

CityLatest Avg.Prev. WeekChng.

Abilene$2.978$2.891+8.7¢

Amarillo$2.709$2.725-1.6¢

Austin$2.837$2.859-2.2¢

Corpus Christi$2.750$2.791-4.1¢

Dallas$2.941$2.951-1.0¢

Fort Worth$2.948$2.957-0.9¢

Houston$2.868$2.898-3.0¢

San Antonio$2.682$2.713-3.1¢

Texarkana$2.985$2.993-0.8¢

Prices per gallon for regular self-serve unleaded

Sources: Staff reports, AAA, 24/7 Wall Street