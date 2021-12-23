Texas gas prices down 2 cents from last week
AAA on Thursday reported that the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in Texas fell 2.3 cents from last week, to $2.884.
The nationwide average also declined 2.3 cents from last week, to $3.293 per gallon.
CityLatest Avg.Prev. WeekChng.
Abilene$2.978$2.891+8.7¢
Amarillo$2.709$2.725-1.6¢
Austin$2.837$2.859-2.2¢
Corpus Christi$2.750$2.791-4.1¢
Dallas$2.941$2.951-1.0¢
Fort Worth$2.948$2.957-0.9¢
Houston$2.868$2.898-3.0¢
San Antonio$2.682$2.713-3.1¢
Texarkana$2.985$2.993-0.8¢
Prices per gallon for regular self-serve unleaded
Sources: Staff reports, AAA, 24/7 Wall Street
Comments / 1