Pep Guardiola warns Man City stars they MUST be more professional after Grealish and Foden axe amid Covid surge

By Martin Blackburn
 4 days ago

PEP GUARDIOLA warned his Manchester City stars they must live for their profession – or risk getting left behind.

Record signing Jack Grealish and England team-mate Phil Foden were axed for the trip to Newcastle last Sunday.

Pep Guardiola told his squad to focus on their profession Credit: Getty
Phil Foden and Jack Grealish enjoyed a night out after Manchester City beat Leeds 7-0

The pair enjoyed a night out after the 7-0 win over Leeds a few days earlier and the manager was far from happy with their conduct - particularly with Covid cases surging.

Their manager refused to speak directly about the duo – but again spoke about the importance of how players live their lives away from the pitch.

Guardiola said: “In our careers, the work you do on and off the pitch is the same importance, the same. It’s so important.

“It’s so demanding physically and mentally – you have to live for your profession. All the time, every single second.

“Otherwise there are guys that they are going to live every single day for this profession and they are going to sustain longer in it.

“But this is the message I’ve given to them, six years ago, every year, every month, every day many times.

“You have to prepare and a lot of players live in this way and that is why we are so consistent these last seasons.”

Grealish and Foden did not take part in the warm down session the morning after their night out.

But the pair were reminded of their responsibilities by the manager who is hoping his squad can stay clear of the virus in the coming weeks.

He said: “They are not rules, I am not the police, telling them what they have to do. Everyone is old enough and experienced enough to know what they have to.

“We are living special circumstances in our lives that everyone cannot live free like they did in the past due to pandemic.

“It’s still here and everyone has to follow as much as possible. We are not alone in this world, we are living with people.

“Being careful, you can take it and get positive. We are exposed so just be careful. We talked about that for a long time now.”

Asked specifically about Grealish and Foden’s behaviour, Pep replied: “Fernandinho, Nathan Ake, Cole Palmer didn’t play either.

“Some players were out for dinner. Absolutely we are going to clarify the situation – but not to you. That’s all.”

