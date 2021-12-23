Dr. Anthony Fauci & Dr. Ashish Jha Sunday on "This Week" with Co-Anchor Jonathan Karl

Answer: We all should be, because he’s not to be trusted, because he’s not a part of the solution to COVID-19, but a part of the problem. Apparently, president Joe Biden and the Democrats in Congress are afraid of him. There have been calls from various organizations and individuals for Anthony Fauci to resign, or be fired. There have been calls for him to be prosecuted for “crimes against humanity.” The reason why shortly. But the president and his party remain mum on the subject.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 13 DAYS AGO