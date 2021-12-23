ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Duck! Flying squirrels take to the air in Nebraska city

North Platte Post
North Platte Post
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A crew cutting down a dying oak at the University of Nebraska has made a surprising find — flying squirrels....

northplattepost.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
North Platte Post

Rural areas of Nebraska seeing nursing home closures

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Several nursing homes are closing in rural areas of Nebraska, with officials citing a nursing shortage and Medicaid reimbursements that can’t keep up. Nebraska Health Care Association President and CEO Jalene Carpenter told KETV-TV that at least six facilities closed or had partial closures this year.
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Post

Food company sues over bacon that spoiled in warehouse

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska food company and its insurer want a warehouse company to pay them more than $400,000 because a shipment of bacon was destroyed inside one of its warehouses in Lincoln last year. Omaha food manufacturer Westin Inc. and Nationwide Agribusiness Insurance Company filed a...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Post

Across US, houses of worship struggle to rebuild attendance

When Westminster United Methodist Church in Houston resumed in-person services late last year, after a seven-month halt due to COVID-19, there were Sundays when only three worshippers showed up, according to the pastor, Meredith Mills. Since then, attendance has inched back up, but it’s still only about half the pre-pandemic...
RELIGION
North Platte Post

North Platte airport gets $1 million grant

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — Three Nebraska airports have been awarded $1 million federal grants under the new infrastructure law. The Grand Island Independent reports that the Federal Aviation Administration is awarding $22.2 million to Nebraska under the law. Kearney Regional and North Platte Regional Airport Lee Bird Field...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nebraska City, NE
Lifestyle
Lincoln, NE
Lifestyle
Local
Nebraska Government
Nebraska City, NE
Government
Local
Nebraska Pets & Animals
Lincoln, NE
Pets & Animals
Lincoln, NE
Government
City
Lincoln, NE
Local
Nebraska Lifestyle
State
Nebraska State
City
Nebraska City, NE
North Platte Post

Ricketts: Growing Nebraska-a year in review

If you’ve read my weekly columns, tuned into a press conference, or heard me speak before, you are no stranger to my guiding vision for the state: growing Nebraska. It’s been the mission of my Administration, and each year we have achieved success towards that goal. This year has been no different. In fact, Nebraska has made plenty of progress in 2021 worth celebrating.
POLITICS
North Platte Post

Lincoln to end months-long mask mandate

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The last Nebraska community still requiring masks is dropping its mandate. Lincoln Lancaster County Health Director Pat Lopez said in a news conference Tuesday that a health order requiring indoor masking will expire at the end of the day Thursday. The county reinstated the mask...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Post

Nebraska man rescued after falling through ice while saving dog

PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska man is recovering after falling through ice while saving his dog at a lake. The Omaha World-Herald reports that the Papillion fire and police departments were called at 11:30 a.m. Friday after a 47-year-old man fell through the ice at Walnut Creek Lake. He was on the ice trying to rescue his dog, about 30 to 40 feet from shore.
NEBRASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Squirrel#Duck#Conservation Biology#Ap#Lincoln Journal Star#The University
North Platte Post

Gov. Ricketts Christmas statement

Governor Pete Ricketts issued the following statement in observance of Christmas, which is celebrated Dec. 25, 2021. “The Christmas season is a joyous time to celebrate the birth of Jesus. He changed the course of human history by proclaiming God’s love and sacrificing his life to save the world from sin. Jesus taught that it’s ‘more blessed to give than receive’ and that true greatness comes from serving others. This Christmas, I pray you’ll experience peace as you reflect on the Good News he preached.”
POLITICS
North Platte Post

Hundreds of animals removed from Nebraska home

PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) — Officials with the Nebraska Humane Society have removed hundreds of animals, including exotic birds, snakes and others, from a home amid concerns they were neglected. KETV-TV reports that more than 250 animals were taken from the home in Papillion on Monday, and hundreds more were...
NEBRASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
North Platte Post

Dr. Todd Hlavaty named to Nebraska Cancer Coalition board

Great Plains Health is proud to announce that Dr. Todd E. Hlavaty has been selected to serve on the board of directors for the Nebraska Cancer Coalition (NC2), beginning January 2022. Dr. Hlavaty is a board-certified radiation oncologist and has been the medical director of the Callahan Cancer Center at Great Plains Health for the last 26 years.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Post

Bus fire briefly strands Kansas basketball team in Nebraska

HOLDREGE, Neb. (AP) — A bus carrying a Kansas college basketball team caught fire, leaving players and staff briefly stranded in a central Nebraska town. The Holdrege Daily Citizen says the Newman University men’s basketball team from Wichita was heading from Kearney, Nebraska, to Hays, Kansas on Saturday when the fire occurred.
KANSAS STATE
North Platte Post

North Platte Post

North Platte, NE
90K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

North Platte, Neb., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://northplattepost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy